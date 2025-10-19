8 Best Horror Games of 2025 You Should Play for Spooky Season

It’s officially spooky season, which means gamers are opting for the horror genre. While there are several that release every week, especially when looking at indie developers, there are some that just top the rest. If you really want to get scared for the Halloween season, then check out the best horror games of 2025.

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic (2025), ScottGames, Screenshot via Steam

Released in June, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is considered one of the best horror games of 2025. In this Five Nights at Freddy’s installment, players enter the abandoned workshop of Murray’s Costume Manor to unravel the mystery left behind by the reclusive inventor. The story is full of secrets behind every flickering light, sending you into a horror yet thrilling adventure.

7. Little Nightmares 3

Little Nightmares 3 (2025), Bandai Namco Entertainment, Screenshot via Steam

Little Nightmares is easily one of the best horror franchises right now, and the third installment is finally here. Little Nightmares 3 is an atmospheric adventure game in which you follow the journey of Low and Alone, two best friends in search of a way out of the Nowhere. Players can either experience this game with a computer-controlled player or co-op with a friend to work together in solving puzzles and surviving the nightmarish world.

6. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (2025), Paradox Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is next on the list of being one of the best horror games of 2025. In this game, players play as the Nomad, an elder vampire awakening from a century-long slumber, new to the modern nights. Trapped in your Blood is a stranger’s voice. This entity, a vampire detective known as Fabien, will be your guide to 21st-century Seattle.

Luto (2025), Broken Bird Games, Screenshot via Steam

One of the most intense, haunting experiences that you can play this spooky season is Luto. This is a psychological horror experience where you take on the role of someone unable to leave their home. With every attempt of escape, the game will lead you deeper into the unknown, where nothing is as it seems, and everything will test your senses.

4. Ire: A Prologue

Ire: A Prologue (2025), ProbablyMonsters, Screenshot via Steam

One of the best horror games of 2025 is actually only a demo right now, but it will fully release on October 28th, perfect for Halloween. Ire: A Prologue is set in 1986, where the player is stranded in the Bermuda Triangle; however, you’re not alone. Trapped in a terrifying loop with a monster, players will have to stay one step ahead to survive and uncover the truth. This is easily one of the best options if you want to be on your toes and tense the entire time.

3. Tormented Souls 2

Tormented Souls 2 (2025), PQube, Screenshot via Steam

The second installment in the Tormented Souls franchise is Tormented Souls 2, which is set to release on October 23rd. In this game, players will control Caroline Walker, who returns in the sequel to explore the decaying remains of the secluded Villa Hess. Players will use improvised weapons to confront terrifying creatures and bend the fabric of reality to save their sister from a twisted cult.

2. Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast (2025), Techland, Screenshot via Steam

Next on the list of best horror games of 2025 is Dying Light: The Beast. In this game, players control Kyle Crane, who is seeking revenge after years of brutal experiments. Players will experience a unique blend of open world and survival horror as they hunt down the man who transformed them into half-man, half-beast.

1. Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F (2025), Konami, Screenshot via Steam

Last, but certainly not least, on the list of best horror games of 2025 is SILENT HILL f, the next installment of the iconic horror franchise. In the 2025 release, players are in Hinako’s hometown, which is engulfed in fog, driving her to fight grotesque monsters and solve eerie puzzles. Uncover the disturbing beauty hidden in terror.

