From ‘Atomic Heart II’ To ‘MARVEL Cosmic Invasion’, Here Are The 10 Biggest Game Reveals From The Loaded 2025 Summer Game Fest

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion (2025), Atomic Heart II (2026), and Romeo is Dead Man (2026), were among the many titles to get news updates at the 2025 Summer Game Fest.

With a whirlwind of reveals and updates, the 2025 Summer Game Fest solidified the event’s position as both the biggest gaming event of the year and the true spiritual successor to the once-great E3.

Featuring a number of monumental announcements from fan-favorite studios, the event’s offerings can be a bit heavy to parse – so to help you keep track of it all, we’ve gathered the 10 biggest reveals that we believe you absolutely cannot sleep on.

Star Lord (Koichi Yamadera) preps his ultimate attack in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment / Marvel Games

10. MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – Rocket Racoon & She-Hulk Reveal

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is being developed by Tribute Games, the very same team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Another side-scrolling beat ’em up, this time Tribute Games are taking the Marvel universe back in time, its retro visuals and overall 90’s aesthetic no doubt liable to recall that era when quarters were life and we all felt the pressure of playing in front of a live arcade audience.

And at the Summer Game Fest, the 90’s era flair was turned up even higher with the announcement that alongside Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Racoon, the Jade Giantess herself, She-Hulk would be joining the fight against Annihilus’ hordes.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion is expected to release later this year.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Announcement Trailer

9. Beast of Reincarnation

With one of the more unexpected twists from Xbox’s showcase, we have Game Freak’s announcement of Beast of Reincarntaion – Yes, the very same Game Freak that has developed Nintendo’s Pokémon franchise for more than three decades.

Refreshingly, it seems that their work on the monster catching series has had little influence on their new title. Rather, the action RPG seems to take heavy influence from Studio Ghibli’s beautifully stylized Princess Mononoke – Heck, even the player’s lone companion is their dog.

Currently shaping up to be a showcase of what Game Freak can really do, players can expect this Xbox exclusive sometime in 2026.

Beast of Reincarnation – Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025

8. Code Vein II

A spin off of the God Eater franchise made with the intent of cashing in on the then-booming Soulsborne craze, the original Code Vein may have severely lacked the small gameplay nuances that define the genre’s greats but it more than made up for it with heavy fanservice and anime as f–k moments – so much so that it sold well enough for Bandai Namco to greenlight a sequel (the pole dancing boss clearly did numbers).

With a little more time to cook, Code Vein II looks like its anime edge and extra polish could help distinguish the franchise among the ever-growing pool of cheap Dark Souls clones. Code Vein II is expected in 2026.

CODE VEIN II — Announcement Trailer

7. ILL

A quick warning: this one isn’t for the faint of heart.

For years, fans have followed the stunning concept art and tech demos for Team Clout’s upcoming horror game ILL, all the while fearing it might get lost in development hell. Thankfully, those fears can be put to rest, as not only is the game now officially in development, but Team Clout has teamed with Atomic Heart developer Mundfish Studios to publish it via their Powerhouse initiative.

Its debut trailer confirming that its vision of grotesque scares and nasty visuals is all too real, ILL has yet to receive an official launch date.

ILL – Official Trailer | SGF25

6. Romeo is a Dead Man

I know for a fact no one had a new game from Suda 51 on their Summer Game Fest bingo card – but sometimes, good things do happen.

Romeo is a Dead Man is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the veteran Japanese game designer and his team at Grasshopper Manufacture. Following in the footsteps of their previous Loilipop Chainsaw and No More Heroes III outings, the over the top, “ultraviolent” action seen in Romeo Is a Dead Man should be more than enough to convince anyone to keep an eye on it as it makes its way towards a 2026 launch.

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN | Announcement Trailer

5. Atomic Heart II

An admittedly ambitious first outing, Mundfish’s debut Atomic Heart not only fell short of many people’s expectations, but also found itself hamstrung by geopolitical controversy, particularly as the game’s heavy Soviet-era aesthetic and Russian-based development studio made Western audiences hesitant to support it following the start of Vladimir Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Now free of the immediate optic pressures of the Russian invasion and holding far more experience under their belt, the newly announced Atomic Heart II has allowed Mundfish a chance to rectify their previous gameplay shortcomings, tighten up their writing, and make another swing for player’s attentions.

From what we’re shown in its announcement trailer, it appears the sequel will feature a captivating return to Facility 3826 (or at least a location like it) and a more fleshed open-world experience. But ultimately, only time will tell whether or not the final production will be worth brushing up on one’s Russian for when it releases sometime in 2026.

Atomic Heart 2 – Announcement Trailer | SGF25

4. Persona 4 Revival

Persona 4 Revival is something that dedicated Persona fans have been clamoring for years, with calls for a modern remaster dating back to even before the initial reveal of Persona 3 Reload – and now it’s finally a reality.

While its announcement teaser failed to provide any gameplay footage or detailed information about what gameplay enhancements players can expect to enjoy when they reunite with Yu Narukami and the rest of the Investigation Team, it’s a genuinely exciting sight to see a remake is in the works – especially as its release will mean modern gamers can finally experience the Persona series’ two PlayStation 2-era adventures without having to navigate outdated hardware, emulation workarounds, or other technical barriers.

That’s a significant win for accessibility if we’ve ever seen one, even if the game has yet to receive an official release window.

Persona 4 Revival — Teaser Trailer

3. MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Marvel making a return to the fighting space without Capcom is a surprise, but they’re certainly in good hands with ArcS System Works, who are tapping into the same tag-team fighting energy that they did for the immensely successful Dragon Ball FighterZ in service of

While not the only comic book based fighting game to be announced at the event, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is certainly the one turning the most heads, its trailer showing off a handful of its amazing, anime-influenced character designs, eye-catching animation and an overall sleek aesthetic inspired by the medium of comics themselves.

MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls will take players for a ride sometime in 2026.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls | Announce Trailer

2. 007 First Light

In the best way possible, 007 First Light evokes the same feelings I got from the recent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Hell, its slick and well-presented trailer looks like it could be a James Bond film in and of itself.

An action-adventure game set to depict somewhat of an origin story for the famous British spy, 007 First Light may very well be the spark the franchise needs to kick-off a second golden age of James Bond video games (While 007 Goldeneye stands out in people’s minds, many tend to forget that Bond saw many more, well-received digital outings before hanging up his video game coat following the critical failure of 2012’s 007 Legends.

Hopefully turning out more enjoyable than not, players can expect 007 First Light to release sometime in 2026.

007 First Light – Announcement Trailer

1. Resident Evil Requiem

Despite taking the show by storm with lengthy story trailer, there’s still very little actual details known about Resident Evil Reqiuem – but at this point in the franchise’s history, once can at the very expect it to be good, right?

From what little can actually be discerned from the trailer, not only does the sequel center on one Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak playable character Alyssa Ashcroft, but it will also see Capcom yet againexperiment with different horror tropes and monsters rather than present a straight-up zombie experience.

It may be unfair to have a high bar of expectation for the franchise’s next entry, but it’s honestly Capcom’s fault for making good games. Expect Resident Evil 9 Requiem in early 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem – Reveal Trailer

That’s all for the Summer Game Fest 2025 highlights!

For those interested, the full show featured far more software reveals, and even some hardware ones than could be covered in such a short list.

That said, if you missed it and want to see everything they had to show, the Summer Game Fest Livestream is currently archived on the event’s official YouTube channel (just make sure you have like 3 hours to kill).

