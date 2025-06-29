From ‘Chrono Trigger’ To ‘Sakura Wars’, Here’s 8 Japanese RPG Franchises That Desperately Need A Revival

Crono is determined to fight his way through Zenan Bridge in Chrono Trigger (1995), SquareSoft | Sakura Shinguji (Chisa Yokoyama/Jenny Larson) prepares to fight a robot in Sakura Wars (1996), Sega

JRPGs are a vibe in the modern gaming industry thanks to early Japanese video games like Final Fantasy and The Legend of Zelda, which have nurtured multiple generations of players. However, these two are just a tiny drop in the large pool of Japanese video games that turned the genre into a global force.

While a majority of successful Japanese video games from yesteryears continue to see new entries, many have fallen dormant despite their early releases seeing relative success, especially in the western market. From patent squabbles and bankruptcies to remakes stuck in development hell, here is a look at dormant Japanese video game franchises that need revival.

Chrono Trigger / Chrono Cross

Chrono Trigger (1995) and Chrono Cross (1999) are still considered to be some of the best JRPGs ever created, and it is disappointing that Square Enix, hasn’t released a third game. The most popular of the two, Chrono Trigger, follows an eager young man named Crono, who unexpectedly embarks on a quest to save the world. Along the way, he joins forces with other characters, forming an alliance in an effort to prevent the end of the world. Conversely, Chrono Cross is set in the same gameworld, but features a different storyline of a boy, Serge, who — while on a mission of self-discovery — also finds himself embarking on a quest to save the world.

Created by Square Enix’s famous ‘dream team’, Chrono Trigger was an instant hit. As of March of this year, the critically praised title has managed to sell over five million copies worldwide. As a cult classic, the series is still enjoyed by many players across the globe, despite featuring dated mechanics. Square Enix is still one of the biggest Japanese video game developers in the world, so releasing a third game in the franchise is still a possibility.

Golden Sun

The mysterious masked man reveals who he really is in Golden Sun (2001), Camelot

A cult classic developed exclusively for Nintendo systems, Golden Sun is a JRPG that still enjoys widespread popularity both in Japan and in the west, but hasn’t seen a new release for over a decade. Set in the fictional world of Weyard, Golden Sun introduces Isaac, who is joined by a team of three warriors, accomplishing missions to save their world from extinction. Created by the Takahashi Brothers, the duo behind Camelot’s Shining Force, Golden Sun replicates most of the interesting features of the aforementioned title, including a deep, non-linear storyline, impressive gym mechanics, and an incredible soundtrack.

The first two games, Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, are still popular on Nintendo’s platforms. Golden Sun: Dark Dawn is the third and most recent entry in the series. Released in 2010 for the Nintendo DS, Dark Dawn was a mere skeleton of the franchise’s first two, leading to poor reception.

Shadow Hearts

Yuri (Hiroki Takahashi) rescues Alice (Chie Ishibashi) from the clutches of the villainous Albert Simon (Daisuke Gôri) in Shadow Hearts (2001), Sacnoth

Spinning out from the specific ‘bad ending’ of Natulis’ previous RPG Kouldeka, Shadow Hearts became popular for its well-balanced combination of alternate history, gothic horror, and action. In the trilogy, players control Yuri Hyuga — a Harmonixer who can turn into any monster whose soul he absorbs; allowing him to replicate its features and strength in battle. The other interesting feature of the game is the Judgement Ring-style timing, which adds an extra layer of intensity.

Unfortunately, while Shadow Hearts was successful even in western markets, the creators made the mistake of changing the direction of the game with its the most recent sequel, Shadow Hearts: From the New World, from 2005. The aforementioned game abandoned the creepy storyline and gothic features that made the first two interesting. With better graphics and modern mechanics, the franchise’s potential as one of the best horror JRPGs of the early 2000s could still be harnessed.

Mother /EarthBound

The War Against Giygas has begun in EarthBound (1994), Nintendo

Despite extensive advocacy for revival from its large cultic following in the west, the future of the EarthBound series (known in Japan as Mother) remains in limbo. It is another Nintendo exclusive with a deep story and addictive gameplay that was way ahead of its time. While the franchise features a typical JRPG story of a young boy who leaves home to save the world alongside a group of friends he meets along the way, EarthBound is tweaked by its goofy yet emotional storyline.

The North American sales weren’t the best when the game was released, but that has changed over the years as a dedicated following continues to enjoy and even create fan-made versions of the game. Despite rumors of Mother 4 being in development, no official announcements have been made; not even a port of Mother 3, which was never released outside Japan despite widespread interest from fans.

Breath of Fire

Ryu embarks on an adventure to save his sister Sara in Breath of Fire (1993), Capcom

Regarded as Capcom’s first RPG, Breath of Fire features an engaging story involving a character named Ryu, a boy belonging to a clan of individuals who have the ability to change into dragons. Breath of Fire could easily become Capcom’s Game of Thrones, if its addictive gameplay and eccentric animation are revived with a modern touch. The game became popular for its colorful sprite work and seamless continuity. The peak of the franchise came with Breath of Fire III (1997), which tells Ryu’s coming-of-age story, and Breath of Fire IV (2000), which explores the dark events surrounding Ryu’s destiny.

Unfortunately, Breath of Fire: Dragon Quarter (2002) took a drastic turn and adopted a survival-based system and a sci-fi setting that failed to capture the spirit of the franchise’s earlier entries, leading to decline. Although the franchise remains popular, Capcom hasn’t released another Breath of Fire video game outside Japan in over two decades.

Sakura Wars

Sakura Shinguji (Chisa Yokoyama/Jenny Larson) prepares to fight a robot in Sakura Wars (1996), Sega

Featuring everything from Samurai-style sword combat to dating sim and visual novel genres, Sakura Wars is a retro cross-genre tactical JRPG masterpiece by Sega. Set in an alternate steampunk version of the Taisho period in Tokyo, the game follows a team of female fighters known as the Imperial Combat Revue, who use magical powers and samurai-style combat skills to protect the city from supernatural threats.

While the franchise remains widely popular in Japan, there haven’t been as many localized adaptations for western markets, with Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love being the one that hit the most. The franchise received a soft reboot in 2019, but the reception was poor. A revival with a bigger focus on the global market, however, could still prove worthwhile.

Wild ARMs

Avril (Shizuka Itô) and Dean (Hiro Shimono) ready a combined attack in Wild ARMs: The Vth Vanguard (2006), Media.Vision

A PlayStation exclusive, Wild ARMs was instituted by Sony in 1996 to cash in on the growing popularity of RPGs, and the project proved successful. The first game follows a trio of ‘Dream Chasers’ (Jack, Rudy, and Cecilia) who set out to protect the planet of Falgaia from a demon invasion. Despite featuring a typical mid-90s JRPG setup, Wild ARMs features more refined battle sequences and has firearms, unlike the typical sword and spear setup of its counterparts.

Wild ARMs remained relatively popular among western audiences all the way to Wild ARMs: The Vth Vanguard (2006), which was a flop that resulted in Sony discontinuing the franchise in this hemisphere. The games retain a dedicated fanbase in the west, though, and are ripe for revival or expansion of their more modern games, which were only released in Japan, to the rest of the world.

Shenmue

Ryo Hazuki (Corey Marshall/Masaya Matsukaze) looks for the kid who stole his bag in Shenmue II (2001), Sega

Shenmue is an open-world adventure that follows Ryo Hazuki on a mission to avenge his father’s murder, as he unlocks several mysteries connected to Japanese and Chinese history. At its peak, Shenmue was the dream revenge adventure, featuring an emotional storyline and equally engaging gameplay. The game’s combination of Japanese and Chinese settings is extremely detailed and features daily-life activities by NPCs, day and night cycles, as well as weather effects.

Shenmue I and II were especially popular in western markets and inspired an animation series, which is also a cult classic. After a near-two decade hiatus, Shenmue III hit store shelves in 2019. Featuring a subpar script and poor pacing, the long-awaited sequel did not measure up to the fame of the first two. However, with modernized graphics and mechanics, the game could become a big hit as it retains a dedicated fan base.

