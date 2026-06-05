Video Games

Amazon Addresses the Future of James Bond Video Games After 007: First Light

Credit: Future of James Bond Video Games, 007 First Light, IO Interactive

James Bond is back, thanks to the most recent game, 007: First Light. And while fans are excited to learn what’s to come for the series, Amazon insisted it’s “still too early” to discuss the future of James Bond video games.

Hitman developer IO Interactive’s new blockbuster 007: First Light has been a hit with players, and now it’s been confirmed that Amazon MGM retains the rights to any future projects.

Future Plans for 007: First Light (2026) IO Interactive AS, Steam

In a statement, they said, “Amazon MGM holds the rights to any future James Bond video games but it’s still too early to discuss future projects. We have a great relationship with IO Interactive and are proud of what we’ve accomplished together on 007: First Light.”

“Our partners at IO will reveal more about 007: First Light in the near future and we’re looking forward to sharing what’s next.”

Without giving away any spoilers, the ending of First Light leaves the door open to more, and IOI itself has made it clear they were keen to keep exploring Bond as a franchise.

Back in October 2024, IO boss Hakan Abrak told IGN, “It’s not a gamification of a movie. It’s completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future. And equally important and exciting, it’s a new Bond. It’s a Bond we built from the ground up for gamers.”

007: First Light (2026) IO Interactive AS, Steam

“It’s extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is… to work on this together with the family [and create] a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with.”

However, this week, Amazon’s gaming boss Jeff Gattis has insisted the studio would want to be more involved in any future games in the franchise.

Amazon MGM acquired the rights to Bond last year, which came after IO Interactive’s deal for 007: First Light was in place.

Gattiss told Polygon, “We did not [make First Light]. We do have a stake in it because we now own the IP, but that IP acquisition happened after the First Light IO deal was already done.”

He added that sequels will be “done by MGM and, theoretically, by Amazon Game Studios.”