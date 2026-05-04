Video Games

GameStop Announced Buyout Offer for eBay to Rival Amazon

Credit: GameStop Announced Buyout Offer for eBay GameStop, Storefront, Google Commons

In the latest shocking news surrounding the video game world, GameStop announced buyout offer for eBay for $55.5 billion in hopes of creating a “legit competitor to Amazon.”

In a news release posted on May 3, GameStop Corporation announced they’re proposing to acquire 100% of eBay at $125 per share. The move would give the video game retailer the ability to control a decades-old online marketplace where people buy and sell collectibles, apparel, and so many other items.

GameStop Proposes to Acquire eBay at $125.00 Per Sharehttps://t.co/QYynT84H7Z — GameStop (@gamestop) May 4, 2026

According to CBS News, GameStop’s CEO Ryan Cohen said in a letter to eBay’s chairman of the board that it has received a commitment from TD Securities to contribute $20 bilion to help fund the deal.

On May 4, eBay confirmed that it “received an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal from GameStop.” According to the statement, the board will “review this proposal with a focus on the value to be delivered to eBay shareholders, including the value of the GameStop stock consideration and the ability of GameStop to deliver a binding, actionable proposal.”

The Wall Street Journal was the first to cover this news and reported that Cohen is prepared to launch a hostile bid if eBay rejects the deal. eBay could be a “legit competitor to Amazon.”

eBay Screen, Computer, Unsplash

“eBay should be worth – and will be worth – a lot more money,” he continued. “I’m thinking about turning eBay into something worth hundreds of billions of dollars.”

In an interview with CNBC, Cohen said GameStop could issue more stock to help pay for the proposed buyout. “We are just starting,” he said. “For obvious reasons, eBay is a public company, and there are all kinds of perverse financial incentives from the board to the management team. So there’s only one way to approach something like this.”

However, while the news might be a shock, Cohen had mentioned he would be going after a big company this past January, according to GameSpot. Though at the time, he admitted that his plan might not work. “It’s ultimately either going to be genius or totally, totally foolish.”