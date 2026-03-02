Rumor: A God of War Spinoff Starring Faye Might Be Coming Soon

Rumors have been circulating about the next God of War for some time now. And while debates are still going around about the mainline game’s setting, there are hints of a spinoff game in the works. Apparently, a God of War spinoff starring Faye might be coming soon.

Out of the plethora of characters that the game could focus on, with Atreus being the likely option if not Kratos, Faye was one that many didn’t expect. Even though unexpected, this would be an amazing spin on the series.

Faye, or Laufey, is the wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, and had a prominent role in God of War (2018) for guiding her family through their journey. Thanks to insiders, NateTheHate claimed the 2026 reveal targets an early 2027 launch, shifting the story to the powerful and mysterious Jötunn warrior, exploring her past.

The game is supposedly action-focused that will offer more lore into the Norse story of the franchise. Another insider, Shpeshal Nick, revealed that the action will be similar to other titles like Devil May Cry rather than the recent God of War titles, which lean towards Action RPG.

While some gamers aren’t interested in a God of War title that doesn’t focus on Kratos, this is an amazing opportunity to learn more lore and explore other areas of Norse mythology. Plus, some fans are excited to compare her fighting style with Kratos’, as well as see how her battle with Thor compares to her counterparts.

William R. Aguilar posted on X to comment on the rumors, saying that “God of War will continue with Kratos. The next Official Mainline God of War game will have Kratos as the main character.” He also explained that this game, the one that might star Faye, “has not yet been announced, is a spin-off. It will not be called God of War. The title of the game will reflect the fact that it’s a spin-off.”

What do you think about a God of War spinoff starring Faye? If you want to stay in the know about the most recent gaming news, keep checking back here for more content.

