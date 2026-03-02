Video Games

Rumor: A God of War Spinoff Starring Faye Might Be Coming Soon

Credit: Next God of War Spinoff God of War (2018), Santa Monica Studio

Rumors have been circulating about the next God of War for some time now. And while debates are still going around about the mainline game’s setting, there are hints of a spinoff game in the works. Apparently, a God of War spinoff starring Faye might be coming soon.

Out of the plethora of characters that the game could focus on, with Atreus being the likely option if not Kratos, Faye was one that many didn’t expect. Even though unexpected, this would be an amazing spin on the series.

Here's what I have heard:



Yes, the game is set within the God of War universe & the lead character will be Faye. Gameplay is said to differ from the Norse God of War games with more of a focus on action.



Current plan: Reveal this year/release first half 2027 – barring any delay https://t.co/LGm9hsppNN — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) March 1, 2026

Faye, or Laufey, is the wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, and had a prominent role in God of War (2018) for guiding her family through their journey. Thanks to insiders, NateTheHate claimed the 2026 reveal targets an early 2027 launch, shifting the story to the powerful and mysterious Jötunn warrior, exploring her past.

The game is supposedly action-focused that will offer more lore into the Norse story of the franchise. Another insider, Shpeshal Nick, revealed that the action will be similar to other titles like Devil May Cry rather than the recent God of War titles, which lean towards Action RPG.

Yep



Matches everything I was told



Didn’t hear anything about the mythology involved or anything. Just that it was Faye and more action focused



Probably closer in style to Devil May Cry than the newer God of War games. Sort of. At least how it was described to me https://t.co/woLZ3V7zsg — Shpeshal Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 1, 2026

While some gamers aren’t interested in a God of War title that doesn’t focus on Kratos, this is an amazing opportunity to learn more lore and explore other areas of Norse mythology. Plus, some fans are excited to compare her fighting style with Kratos’, as well as see how her battle with Thor compares to her counterparts.

William R. Aguilar posted on X to comment on the rumors, saying that “God of War will continue with Kratos. The next Official Mainline God of War game will have Kratos as the main character.” He also explained that this game, the one that might star Faye, “has not yet been announced, is a spin-off. It will not be called God of War. The title of the game will reflect the fact that it’s a spin-off.”

Addressing The God of Elephants In The Room:



God of War will continue with Kratos. The next Official Mainline God of War game will have Kratos as the main character.



This game, that has not yet been announced, is a spin off. It will not be called God of War. The title of the… pic.twitter.com/gzvsDk4kiv — William R. Aguilar (@WilliamRAguilar) March 2, 2026

What do you think about a God of War spinoff starring Faye?