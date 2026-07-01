Video Games

Hideo Kojima’s Horror Game OD Is Reportedly Safe From Xbox’s Reset Plan

Credit: Hideo Kojima's Horror Game OD, Youtube, Kohima Productions

Xbox has made major changes to its company lately. From removing AI from their consoles to lowering the prices of their Game Pass, Xbox is quickly improving.

Unfortunately, the studio closures have a harsh impact on their reset. The good news, though, is that Hideo Kojima’s horror game OD is reportedly safe from the mass reset.

Hideo Kojima Shares OD Details, OD Teaser Trailer, Credit Xbox Canada YouTube

OD, the upcoming horror game from Hideo Kojima, known for his amazing series like Metal Gear, is still in development at Kojima Productions and will be published by Xbox during their widespread plans of shuttering studios. A few that are at risk of shutting down include Arkane Studios, Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, and Undead Labs.

The most recent news regarding Xbox shutting down not only studios but also projects was learned about this week, when Xbox pulled out of the Project Fantasy game from IO Interactive, which led to layoffs. And earlier this month, Xbox shut down Ninja Theory, known for Hellblade and Senua, less than two weeks after they showed off their new game.

Unfortunately, there have been a lot of layoffs recently, and not just in Microsoft. But for the fans interested in OD, you’re in luck, because the game is still reportedly safe from being canceled or shut down.