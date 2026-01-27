Video Games

‘Highguard’ Is Getting Review Bombed, Steam Rating Plummets

Credit: 'Highguard' Is Getting Review Bombed Highguard (2026), Wildlight Entertainment, Inc., Screenshot via Steam

The free-to-play PvP shooter game has finally hit Steam, and it’s already receiving mass complaints from gamers.

After launching last night, January 26, Highguard is getting review bombed, drowning in negative comments and complaints ranging from bugs to balance issues, with several reviews asking why it was launched. With a peak number of 97,249 players on Steam, only 32% of those players have left positive reviews.

Mounts in Highguard (2026), Wildlight Entertainment, Inc., Screenshot via Steam

It’s safe to say that Highguad hasn’t had the smoothest launch. The game closed out Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards, and it received an overwhelmingly poor reception. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of the game’s struggle to launch.

After the award show, the developer went completely silent, leaving fans following the game mystified. Optimistic fans thought that they would push out a game that would redeem itself. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Highguard, the 3v3 PvP raid shooter, blends traditional gunplay with mounted combat, including horses and other fantasy-inspired mounts. But while the concept might be intriguing, it fell short for the public. At the time of writing, the rating on Steam sits at Mostly Negative.

While many gamers are complimenting the game’s core mechanics and gameplay, as well it’s ability to blend various themes and genres, many are bashing the game for how big the map is for only a 3v3, wishing that they would add more groups of three, or just bump up the team size entirely.

A that went live just yesterday has talked about this issue, saying “3v3 with short TTK is boring as f***.” More players have flooded the post to bring up their complaints, like how blurry it is. Another commentator mentioned that “collecting rocks/searching for chest gameplay is absolute stupid.”

Blurry Highguard (2026), Wildlight Entertainment, Inc., Screenshot via Steam

On Steam, players have been blunt about their gameplay experience, with one saying they were “cautiously optimistic for Highguard, I didn’t want to assume anything for the game ahead of launch.” The review continued, saying, “The ‘raid’ gamemode becomes repetitive extremely quickly, within a couple of matches, honestly. Highguard touts itself as ‘A New breed of shooter‘ when all it culminates to is combining aspects from every popular shooter thoughtlessly.”

Another review was even more blunt, asking, “Why does this run so poorly? … Like you have to actually try to make it run this bad I’m impressed.”

Many do not have high hopes for Highguard, unless the developer, Wildlight Entertainment, Inc., makes substantial and worthwhile changes. Thankfully, there is some content in the works and a roadmap for updates. And as it’s a free-to-play game, there’s a chance that with beneficial updates, this game could flourish.

Want to keep track of Highguard’s progress, or any other gaming news? Keep checking back here for the latest updates.