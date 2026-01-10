Video Games

IO Interactive Reveal PC Specs for ‘007 First Light’, Lists Graphics Cards And Processors That Don’t Exist

Charlotte Roth (Noémie Nakai) never stops working in 007 First Light (2026), IO Interactive

IO Interactive’s recommended PC specs for their upcoming 007 First Light seem to have been developed by Q Branch themselves, as not only are the requirements astronomical, many of their recommended hardware does not actually exist.

James Bond (Patrick Gibson) shoots a knowing smile in 007 First Light (2026), IO Interactive

Said specs were unveiled via the game’s official X account on January 7th, with IO Interactive inviting players to “Dive into the PC hardware you need to #EarnTheNumber in this re-imagined James Bond origin story.”

And while a brief glance would give the impression that said requirements were rather standard (albeit one with ridiculously high hardware asks), an inspection the presented hardware comparison table reveals that it actually suggests players make use of graphics cards and CPUs that physically do not exist.

Archive Link 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) via X

For example, outside of such base requirements as 16 GB of RAM (32 GB recommended), 80 GB of storage, and a 64-Bit Windows 10 or 11 operating system, the ‘Minimum PC Hardware Requirements’ ask players to grab either an “Intel Core i5-9500K processor or AMY Ryzen 5 3500”.

However, Intel does not make an i5-9500K, but instead produces the similarly named i5-9600K and the i5-9500.

Selina Tan (Gemma Chan) welcomes you to Q Branch in 007 First Light (2026), IO Interactive

Likewise, when it comes to the “recommended” hardware, IO Interactive advises taking advantage of an “Nvidia RTX 3060 TI, AMD RX 6700 XT, or Intel Discrete GPU Equivalent” with at least 12GB of video ram.

An odd ask considering how the RTX 3060 TI is only has 8 GB of video RAM, especially when the regular RTX 3060 actually offers both 8 GB and 12 GB models.

A gold masked henchman (TBA) prepares for a heist in 007 First Light (2026), IO Interactive

As of publication, IO Interactive has yet to offer any public explanation for their ‘ghost specs’, though current speculation suggests they were the result of either user error or AI generation.

Meanwhile, though the original tweet was eventually hit with a Community Note explaining the fake nature of the hardware, it has since been removed.

The blunder is made all the worse by the fact that one would expect IO Interactive to get their info right, especially as the developer has a proven, close relationship with Nvidia.

They previously stated they worked with Nvidia on developing 007: First Light‘s DLSS features and other graphical effects- and further collaborated with the game coming to GeForce NOW and even partnered to host a giveaway an RTX 5090.

James Bond (Patrick Gibson) on a boat with a lovely lady and a martini in 007 First Light (IO Interactive), 2026

