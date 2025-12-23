Video Games

Limited Run Games Customers Not Happy With Sh*t Quality Of $250 ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’ Collector’s Edition: “SEGA I Beg You To Never Partner With Them Again”

Shadow (Kirk Thorton/Kōji Yusa) is stunned to see Maria (Stephanie Sheh/Yuri Shiratori) alive and well in Sonic x Shadow Generations (2024), SEGA

Between their lack of quality control, inability to keep to schedules, and potential leaking of customers’ private information to Facebook, recent months have seen Limited Run Games taking self-inflicted hit-after-self-inflicted hit to their reputation as a ‘trusted’ business – and unfortunately, they’ve done themselves absolutely zero favors with their absolutely embarrassing handling of SEGA’s Sonic X Shadows Generations Collector’s Edition.

Shadow (Kirk Thorton/Kōji Yusa) braces hiumself against the Time Eater’s (N/A) arrival in Sonic x Shadow Generations (2024), SEGA

RELATED: Limited Run Games Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Accusing Them Of Giving Customer Info To Facebook “Without Consent”, Last Decades’ Worth Of Customers Eligible To File Claim

First made available for pre-order in early August 2024, said Collector’s Edition was advertised as providing players with not only a physical copy of the upgraded Generations release for the player’s choice of platform from among Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, but also a number of other exclusive accoutrements, including a CD copy of the game’s official soundtrack, a “commemorative” Dreamcast jewel case, a steel book cover, an art book, and a trio of collectibles including keychain replicas of Sonic and Shadow’s shoes, a trio of Chao (one each of the Dark, Neutral, and Hero variants) and a statue depicting the two hedgehogs posing back-to-back atop a recreation of a Dreamcast console.

A look inside Limited Run Games’ ‘Sonic x Shadow Generations’ Collector’s Edition

Bearing a pre-tax price tag of $250 USD, the release was initially promised to roll out in two parts, with physical Sonic X Shadow Generations discs and Steam codes set to be delivered within a three-week period following the game’s official October 22nd, 2024 release and the additional items following later sometime in July 2025.

By all reports, their delivery of the actual game went relatively smoothly – However, when the time finally came to start fulfilling Collector’s Editions orders, LRG announced mid-way through the month that its shipping date would be delayed an unspecified amount of time in order “to perfect the statue”.

Limited Run Games announces a delay to their ‘Sonic x Shadows Generations’ Collector’s Edition, July 2025

Maintaining radio silence on the matter for the next few months, the company would provide a production update in November, therein finally announcing that “orders will begin shipping this December!”

“We initially had to delay this beyond the original date because perfection was essential,” explained LRG. “The statue itself went through multiple revisions before we could sign off on it as the ultimate collector’s item for the fans of Sonic and Shadow.”

Limited Run Games 1confirms their ‘Sonic x Shadows Generations’ Collector’s Edition are ready to ship, November 2025

“Perfection was found, and this massive statue is worth beholding! With that, the many orders of the Sonic X Shadows Generations Collector’s Edition will be shipping in waves. Wave 1 starts in December!

“A total of 16 containers will be needed to transport all units across the ocean. The estimated transit time for these containers will carry into the first quarter of 20256. As these arrive in the warehouse, we will continue to update you all until every collector’s Edition has shipped!

Limited Run Games confirms their ‘Sonic x Shadows Generations’ Collector’s Edition are ready to ship, November 2025

At long last, the Collector’s Editions actually began shipping out earlier this month, with reports of players receiving their Collector’s Editions beginning to pour out across social media as early as December 18th – but unfortunately for them, the package sent by LRG was filled not with Christmas cheer, but rather an absolutely giant piece of coal.

Per an ever-growing number of social media posts, the set’s headlining Sonic/Shadow/Dreamcast statue is less ‘high-end collectible’ and more ‘toy left in a young child’s back-up’, with its problems ranging from poor figure designs:

Yeaaaa um @SEGA and @sonic_hedgehog pls i beg you to never partner with @LimitedRunGames ever again because they spend over $249.99 and after with multiple delays and said “perfection was essential”



yea this is so bad even with the amount of delays they made shadow worse https://t.co/53FP2mydy1 pic.twitter.com/vrPycSFMK4 — Armr (@Armr1245) December 19, 2025

RELATED: SEGA Admits New Game Sales “Fell Short Of Expectations” In 2025, Says “Complete Editions” Partly To Blame

To easily breakable/ out-of-box broken parts:

So @SEGA when you going to stop @LimitedRunGames ? This is appalling treatment for over 1 year delay and such poor quality for over $200 dollers in cost. pic.twitter.com/0vvU9SovjR — Tom Carter "Indexsonic" (@TomCarter1989) December 21, 2025

To poor paint applications, with one set having not only noticeable paint scratches on both hedgehogs, but also a clear fingerprint imprint left on Sonic’s stomach:

As of publication, Limited Run Games has yet to offer a proper statement regarding their poor handling of Sonic and Shadow.

However, the company has acknowledged that these issues exists, with the company’s official Twitter account replying to the above tweet with the assurance, “This is unacceptable! After waiting so long, there’s no excuse for your statue to arrive in this condition. Please reach out to our Support team at your earliest convenience so we can make this right!”

Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) via Twitter

NEXT: Sonic Team Says No To ‘Sonic Adventure’ Remakes – But SEGA Could Still Make It Happen