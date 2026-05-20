Video Games

Lord of the Rings Open-World RPG and New Kingdom Come Game Officially Announced

Credit: Lord of the Rings Open-World RPG Movie Google Commons

It looks like the rumors are true; it’s time to get excited. Both a Lord of the Rings open-world RPG and a new Kingdom Come game have officially been confirmed by Warhorse Studios.

The Lord of the Rings is easily one of the most iconic fantasy franchises, and while there have been many video game adaptations to honor the story, it looks like another is in the works by the studio behind the Kingdom Come games.

You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.



🗺️ An open world Middle-earth RPG.

⚔️ A new Kingdom Come adventure.



We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.#WarhorseStudios #Annoucement #lotr #KingdomComeDeliverance pic.twitter.com/Pcgf9SqW52 — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

In an X post on their official page today, May 20, it was announced by Warhorse Studios that both an open-world Middle-earth RPG and a new Kingdom Come adventure are in the works. And of course, fans couldn’t be more excited.

While fans are mostly interested in the Lord of the Rings game, many are interested in the wording used for the next Kingdom Come game, as it says “adventure,” maybe hinting at something different than the previous two Deliverance titles.

Details regarding the Middle-earth RPG are slim, but it’s an exciting project that fans want to get their hands on. While it might not be set within the Lord of the Rings era within Tolkien’s story setting, with it being created by the Kingdom Come developers, it will surely have a rich narrative and an outstanding open world to explore.

Rumors about an upcoming Lord of the Rings game have been around since late 2025, and it resurfaced again this past March. And from the comments on the official announcement, it’s safe to say that fans can’t wait.

What’s even better is that they seem in tune with gamers, as one person commented, asking if they’re staying away from AI, saying AI should not be used “as tools either, people like seeing concept art designed by humans too.”

That's the plan. Did you see our response to this exact concert in our Reddit AMA a couple weeks ago?



"We do not see AI as a substitute for human work, and we are currently looking to expand the company, including our translation team.



Some team members find AI useful during… — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

Warhorse Studios responded, saying “That’s the plan,” and referenced their Reddit post a few weeks ago that read, “We do not see AI as a substitute for human work, as we are currently looking to expand the company, including our translation team. Some team members find AI useful during the early stages of production. However, we do not use AI-generated content in the final game, and we have no plans to change this in the future.”

While some are not happy with the use of AI in the early stages of production, it’s relieving to see that they’re responsive to gamers during the process. Keep checking back here for more news on Warhorse Studio’s upcoming games.