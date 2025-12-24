Video Games

No DLC Waiting In The Wings For ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’, But Tribute Games “Hope To Deliver On That Someday”

Galactus is unhappy with Annihilus' play for the fate of Earth-616 in Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025), Tribute Games

While Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s short-and-sweet, classic arcade-style campaign has left players hungry for more content to brawl through, its dev team at Tribute Games says that while they have nothing presently ‘ready to go’ in terms of DLC, the future will hopefully tell a different.

Galactus renders punishment upon Annihilus for his attempted invasion of Earth-616 in Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025), Tribute Games

This update on one of arguably the best 2D beat ’em up of 2025 was provided by the game’s director Frederic Gemus and narrative designer Yannick Belzil during a recent post-launch interview given to Deadline’s Destiny Jackson.

Asked by their host as to what players could “expect from the future”, particularly in terms of whether there were “any further additions to the game to look out for”, Gemus took the lead in explaining that while they recognized fans’ understandable hunger for more, it was far too soon after its release for Tribute Games to even begin thinking about Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC.

Nova, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Storm prepare to fight back against the Annihilation Wave in Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025), Tribute Games

“Right now, we are on the other side of launch, meaning that we’re still looking at players’ reception,” said the director. “We’re also fixing bugs and trying to identify what needs improvement. It’s easy when you ship a game and have a team of 20 testers, vs launching the game and now there are 100,000s of people playing it.

“So, there are definitely some surprises that we are working hard on, but for now, this is pretty much our focus. We are looking at, do players love the game? Do they want more? Do they have hopes for extra content? We are listening, but we don’t have anything to announce at the moment.”

Phyla-Vell lets loose against Thanos in Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025), Tribute Games

“Look, we’ve seen every comment section become a suggestion box for future characters,” added Belzil. “And like they say on Pandora [the central alien planet seen in James Cameron’s Avatar series], ‘We see you.’ But also, between when the game was actually done and when it came out, it’s not that long a stretch. So, it’s not like we have secret DLC in our back pocket that we’re waiting to spring on people.

“It’s exciting that people really want more, and they want their favorite characters as well. It’s fun to see the enthusiasm for the game and that they want more. So, we hope to deliver on that someday, but for now we’re just sitting back and enjoying it.”

Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Phyla-Vell catch Mary-Jane’s latest episode of Secret Hospital in Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025), Tribute Games

While it seems uncertain as to whether or not Tribute Games will ever return to expand on their pixelated take on the Annihilation Saga, players who have yet to pick up should not be dissuaded by the relatively short length of Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s campaign, as with all true arcade-style titles, its true value lies in its replability.

In addition to standard playthroughs of the game’s 16 total missions, players looking to get the most bang for their buck can also try to complete its Cosmic Matrix, with pieces being obtained from completing challenges and collecting hidden Cosmic Cubes on each stage, in doing so unlocking a number of selectable modifiers plays can challenge themselves with in arcade mode – all in all, not bad for just $30.

Cosmic Ghost Rider, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, and Venom take on a more monstrous incarnation of the Lethal Protector in Marvel Cosmic Ivasion (2024), Tribute Games

Taking aesthetic inspiration from the Marvel vs. Capcom series, presenting some of the best arcade action in recent years, and filled to the brim with comic book deep cuts, Marvel Cosmic Invasion is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

