Marvel Comics Exec Editor Says ‘Marvel Rivals’ Has No Effect On Print Plans, Believes Character Popularity “Has More To Do With Play Mechanics That It Does The Character Themselves”

Galacta makes some new friends on Adam Warren's variant cover to Marvel Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

While Marvel Rivals may be opening the door for some of the publisher’s lesser known characters to see some love, Marvel Comics Executive Editor Tom Brevoort says that a given hero’s in-game popularity has no bearing on their comic book future because, unfortunately, the hero shooter’s core player base has little interest in checking out its actual source material.

Emma Frost (Laura Post) readies to unleash her Diamond Form in Marvel Rivals (2024), NetEase Games

RELATED: Marvel Comics Announces New Swimsuit Special For First Time In 30 Years, Pin-Up Book To Tease Future ‘Marvel Rivals’ Costumes

As per usual, Brevoort offered this latest insight into Marvel Comics’ behind-the-scenes operations during the Q&A portion of his most recent Man With A Hat Substack blog entry.

In kicking off his weekly feature, the X-Men line editor chose to field a question regarding whether or not there was “anything [readers] can expect/anticipate for Cloak and Dagger in the next year?”, particularly in light of how, in the fan’s opinion, “it feels like they’ve never been more popular than they are right now thanks to Marvel Rivals.”

Cloak (Hakeem Kameechi Ysaguirre) and Dagger (Xanthe Huynh) bring the darkness and the light in Marvel Rivals (2024), NetEase

Unfortunately for not only the fan who asked said question but also those hoping to see a potential comic book resurgence for characters such as Hela, Emma Frost, Peni Parker, or Adam Warlock (or in the case of Luna Snow, an initial comic book boom), Brevoort in turn explained that contrary to popular belief, he has seen little crossover between Marvel Rivals players and a demand for more comic books featuring a given hero.

“I tell you,” said Brevoort, “I tend to think that popularity in Marvel Rivals likely has more to do with play mechanics than it does the characters themselves. Which is to say that I haven’t seen any major correlation between popularity in the game and a rise of interest in the character in print, outside of maybe one or two outliers.”

Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntraub) takes aim with her slingshot in Marvel Rivals (2024), NetEase

RELATED: Hot Off Her ‘Marvel Rivals’ Arrival, ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Star Vanessa Kirby Says MCU Sue Storm Will Have “Tones Of Malice”

“That said,” he added, “we are planning to do something with Cloak and Dagger in the near future, so that potential audience will have something to take a look at.”

Interestingly, while Brevoort did not specifically note which characters were the “outliers” when it came to Marvel Rivals‘ comic book influence, a cursory glance at Marvel Comics’ upcoming publishing plans reveal at least one confirmed candidate: Jeff the Land Shark.

The titular menace drops a healing bubble on Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau’s variant cover to Jeff the Land Shark Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

Making his debut as a side character in Kelly Thompson’s West Coast Avengers Vol. 3 and Deadpool Vol. 8 before spending the last four years near-exclusively relegated to his own Infinity Comic, Marvel Rivals‘ fearsome Strategist will be getting his first print solo series this June 18th, as written by Thompson and illustrated by Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic artist Tokitokoro.

(Plus, he also got his own Magic: The Gathering card as part of the recent Deadpool-centric Secret Lair Drop release.)

Jeff the Land Shark makes his first named appearance in West Coast Avengers Vol. 3 #7 (2019), Marvel Comics. Wrods by Kelly Thompson, art by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Tríona Tree Farrell, and Joe Caramagna.



Notably, this is not the first time Brevoort has made it clear that the popularity of a given Marvel Rivals character is not one he considers when making publishing decisions.

Asked earlier this year whether or not the publisher was looking to capitalize on the increased interest being paid to Galacta thanks to her starring role as the game’s announcer, the executive editor affirmed that while “[editor] Jordan D. White has been waiting for his chance to do more Galacta ever since he helped to innovate that character years ago,” when it came to himself, “as the Fantastic Four editor, I have to say that I don’t like what the existence of that character does to Galactus, so I am very much in favor of refraining from more Galacta content, at least within the mainstream MU.”

Galacta and Jeff give each other the love they deserve on Peach Momoko’s variant cover to Marvel Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

NEXT: After Years Snubbing Spider-Man And MJ Fans, Marvel Comics Exec Editor Says He Won’t Break Up X-Men’s Gambit And Rogue Because “Readers In General Seem To Be Invested In Them As A Couple”

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi