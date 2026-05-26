Video Games

Surprising New LEGO Game Leaked, and It’s a Take on Cities: Skylines

Credit: New LEGO Game Leaked, Cities Skyline (2015), Paradox Interactive, Steam

A new LEGO game was leaked, and it’s a looks surprising. According to outlets, a new Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea listing shows a brand-new LEGO game, and it appears to be a take on Cities: Skylines.

The game, titled LEGO Skylines, will be published by Paradox Interactive. The studio is a Stockholm-based developer and publisher best known for their work with strategy games, including Crusader Kings, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, and Stellaris.

Bruce Wayne (TBA) is the night in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (2026), Warner Bros. Games

Paradox Interactive is also the creator behind the Cities series, so it pretty much confirms that the title is a collaboration of LEGO and Cities. However, besides that, there isn’t much information as the game hasn’t been officially announced.

For those that don’t know, Cities: Skylines released in 2015 and is a popular city-builder simulation. Only one sequel was released in 2023, despite its immense popularity. The popularity amongst the simulation and city builder genres, combined with LEGO’s brick-building mechanic, will surely be a fantastic addition to the LEGO franchise and the genre.

Cities Skyline (2015) Paradox Interactive, Steam

Along with a new LEGO game being leaked, the image floating around shows Persona 4 Revival from SEGA / ATLUS. While the game was already announced, the release date has yet to be revealed. Other newly added titles include Gears of War: E-Day, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Keep checking back here for more information on the latest gaming news, including newly added games.