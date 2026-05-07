Video Games

NetherRealm Pursues New Mortal Kombat Game

Credit: New Mortal Kombat Game, Mortal Kombat 1 (2023), NetherRealms, Steam

While 2023’s Mortal Kombat 1 wasn’t an incredible installment for many players, it looks like the franchise might see some redemption, as NetherRealm hints at pursuing a new Mortal Kombat game.

While speaking to Collider, co-creator Ed Boon was asked about what NetherRealm was working on next. In response, he said he would “probably get in trouble” if he said anything, but did say, “We’re definitely pursuing another Moral Kombat game.”

Mortal Kombat 1 (2023), NetherRealms, Steam

Boon continued, hinting at more projects, saying, “We’re definitely doing more, as well, so there are a lot of parts on the stove, not just with games, though, with other forms of media and whatnot.” Boon could be hinting at more movies in the works, as Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to 2021’s movie adaptation, is about to hit theaters.

While the first didn’t resonate with fans, the second seems to be getting much better reviews, with many complimenting the movie’s better fights and better character dynamics, ensuring an all-around stronger movie than the first.

Mortal Kombat 1 Screenshot (2023), NetherRealms, Steam

“We’ve got a lot of great announcements that are coming,” Ed Boon said, and while there are no details, fans are excited to see what’s in store.

Along with Boon’s comments about an upcoming Mortal Kombat game, it seems like he might also be hinting at a third Injustice game that has been leaked. The leak was reported by Mp1st with a blurred screenshot of a Warner Bros artist’s online resume that lists Injustice 3 as one of the games they’ve worked on.

Whatever the plans are, this is definitely an exciting time to see what NetherRealm has in store for players, and it’ll be exciting to see how they do with the next Mortal Kombat.