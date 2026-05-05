Video Games

Next Call of Duty Won’t Support Last-Gen Consoles

Credit: Next Call of Duty: Modern Warefare (2023), Activision, Steam

Following circulating rumors lately, Activision has finally confirmed that the next Call of Duty won’t support last-gen consoles, marking a major shift for one of gaming’s biggest annual franchises. This is exciting news for many, as now developer don’t have to hold back, but that means some gamers will need to upgrade their consoles.

On May 3, leaker Alaix claimed on X that “MW4 is currently being playtested on PS4.” However, Activision quickly shut it down, confirming that it wasn’t true. “The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4.”

Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 4, 2026

The decision ends a prolonged cross-generation period that has seen recent entries continue to support last-gen consoles, even as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S approach the latter half of their lifecycle.

Historically, the franchise has transitioned between console generations relatively quickly. Titles such as Call of Duty: Ghosts launched across two generations during the PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4 shift, while Call of Duty: Black Ops III marked the final appearance on older hardware at the time.

Prices for Game Pass Ultimate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

However, the move away from PS4 comes later than expected, largely due to the console’s massive install base. Even as recently as 2024, Sony reported a near 50-50 split between PS4 and PS5 users, though that balance is now believed to be tipping more heavily toward newer systems.

Rumours had suggested this year’s title, widely expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, may still have been tested on last-gen hardware. Reports indicate any such version was ultimately scrapped, potentially to avoid limiting the scope of the final product.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2023), Activision, Steam

Dropping older consoles could allow developers to fully leverage current-generation hardware, delivering improved visuals, larger-scale gameplay, and more advanced systems without compromise.

While the decision may reduce the overall audience in the short term, it signals confidence that enough players have upgraded to justify the shift.

For Activision, it marks the end of an era and the beginning of a more technically ambitious future for one of gaming’s most enduring franchises.