‘NieR’ Series Producer Says Dev Team Established Hard Rules For Character Creation To “Try And Avoid” International Outrage

A2 (Ayaka Suwa) offers her assistance to P-12 (Shino Shimoji) in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

According to veteran Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito, a desire to avoid any number of potential cultural controversies has led the NieR series creative team – including creator Yoko Taro – to adopt a set of character design guidelines that take into account the various sensibilities of international audiences.

2B (Yui Ishikawa) readies herself to take on some Rapture units in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

Saito, whose design talents have helped shape every NieR franchise entry save Drakengard 3, confirmed this unfortunate reality while speaking to Taro, Goddess of Victory: Nikke director Yoo Hyung Suk, and Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung Tae during a June 9th producers roundtable centering on the ongoing Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata content collaboration.

At one point during the discussion, the four devs were asked by their host, former PlayStation Studios president Shuhei Yoshida, if they could speak to their respective casts of characters, in particular if “When designing them, were there any visual or narrative aspects that you paid special attention to?”

Giving in to their inner fanboy, Yoo and Kim deferred their time to the NieR duo, thus leaving the floor open for Taro, who began his answer by noting, “Basically, our concept is always to do something that’s ‘not like anything else’.”

“What I mean is, if NieR: Replicant had a boy as the main character, then Automata would have a girl protagonist,” he continued. “If Western sci-fi is filled with marine-like soldiers, we might go in the opposite direction and use Gothic Lolita outfits, for example.”

Eve (Asami Seto) and Adam (Sen Mitsuji) strike a pose in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

“We tend to take the contrarian route,” the eccentric director further detailed. “We choose that route because competition is fierce in overlapping markets. We’re aiming for the wider blue ocean, so to speak. We want to explore genres and themes that creators often overlook, to try different things with a smaller but dedicated audience.”

“When it comes to a character’s behavior, I always try to create something genuine,” said Taro. “For example, instead of creating a demure girl who only exists in a man’s fantasy and is inexplicably dedicated to the protagonist, I want to give the characters a more realistic feel- like someone who could actually exist around me. I hope that is something that resonates with many people too.”

Rapi (Kim Bo-na) drops in to lend Eve (Asami Seto) a hand in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

Pressed by Shuhei for his thoughts on the matter, Saito told his host, “To be honest, of course Director Yoko has his own vision of what he wants to make. However, there are, of course, certain things that are ethically or morally inappropriate -even if they’re just aspects of a character.”

“We try to draw a line by establishing rules about what’s acceptable and what’s not,” he explained. “While certain things might be acceptable in Japan, they could become problematic in certain overseas regions, and even characters could become problematic as well. These are the kind of situation we usually try to avoid creating. As a result, there are actually countries where we couldn’t officially release NieR: Automata.”

2B (Yui Ishikawa) tries to revive 9S (Natsuki Hanae) in NieR: Automata (201), PlatinumGames

Closing out his answer with a bit of levity, Saito ultimately asserted, “Earlier, Director Yoko mentioned creating characters that could exist around him – not ones with overly unrealistic settings. But focusing on creating characters who would feel out of place even if they existed around him. If you think about the Drakengard characters as the kind of friends Director Yoko is surrounded with, you would begin to understand Director Yoko’s worldview.”

“All of them are weirdos,” he laughed, “and among them, Director Yoko is the weirdest one.”

Eve (Asami Seto) makes her debut in Goddess of Victory: Nikke (2022), Shift Up

