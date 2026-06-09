Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Is Coming to the Switch 2

Credit: Ocarina of Time Remake (2026), Nintendo

The rumors are true! Shortly after the Star Fox remake turned out to be true, we have yet another rumored remake that has been confirmed. In the latest announcement, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is heading to the Switch 2 later this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/t3qz5IVv5u — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

The reveal trailer was shown as part of Nintendo’s Direct today, and fans are, of course, super excited. Unfortunately, though, the trailer revealed very little.

Posted on their Instagram, fans mostly get a glimpse at a tapestry with a bit of dialogue, and then a look at a sleeping Link with the Triforce appearing on his hand.

The original release of Ocarina of Time was for the N64 in 1998, and is one of the most beloved games in the franchise, as well as the history of Nintendo games. An enhanced version was released in 2011 for the 3DS, but the remake for the Switch 2 is highly anticipated, with an art style familiar to the most recent games, Breath of the Wild.

While there is no release date yet, it was announced to launch later this year. Some outlets have speculated in October to get ahead of the Grand Theft Auto 6 launch in November; however, check back here for confirmation in the future.

This is an amazing treat for Zelda fans, along with the live-action movie set to debut on April 30, 2027, with Bo Bragason playing Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth playing Link.