Video Games

Nintendo Direct Officially Confirmed for June 2026

Credit: Pokemon Winds and Waves (2027), Nintendo

After a lot of mystery, alleged rumors, and leaks, Nintendo Direct is officially confirmed for June 2026. The news came shortly after speculation that a June Nintendo Direct would come after the Summer Game Fest wrapped up. And apparently, that’s true.

According to a post on Nintendo of America’s X account, the Direct will come after Summer Game Fest tomorrow, June 9th, at 7 am PT/10 am ET. The presentation will be “roughly” 50 minutes, followed by a 95-minute Nintendo Treehouse: Live.

Join us on June 9 at 7am PT for a #NintendoDirect followed by Nintendo Treehouse: Live!



The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 50 minutes and Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be 95 minutes.



Watch here: https://t.co/Zp54IsS30q pic.twitter.com/bbMTwzu4YK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 8, 2026

As to what to expect, there are a lot of games on people’s radar. For instance, the Star Fox remake is coming on June 25, so we might see gameplay of that. Along with that, we might see Splatoon Raiders, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Wave, and even the highly anticipated Pokémon Wind and Waves.

One that everyone might be hoping for, which is one of the biggest rumors right now, is the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. While not confirmed, it was leaked earlier this year alongside a Holiday 2026 release window.

Another rumor that might be on people’s radar is a follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey. Make sure to stay tuned for the latest information on game releases.

For those ready to prepare, the link is already live on YouTube, seen above, even though it’s still a 21-hour wait at the time of writing.