Video Games

Nintendo Music Adds New Features That Expand to Web Browsers, Tablets, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto

Credit: Nintendo Music Adds New Features Nintendo YouTube

Have you ever wanted to feel like you’re actually in Mario Kart while driving down the highway? Well, now you can!

Thanks to Nintendo Music adding new features, it’s been confirmed that the streaming service is rolling out across more platforms. The news was shared through a trailer on YouTube and shows that the previously exclusive smartphone app is going to be available on computers, tablets, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Voice control is also a new feature for when you’re driving, so you can have scenic music without the worry of being distracted. The video boasts the ability to find the right music to fit your everyday needs, such as the right music for a rainy day.

Along with the new platforms, there’s a new Mix feature that creates personalized playlists based on your listening history, so you can find more classic or new songs that are right up your alley.

Tracks from the Mario Kart World soundtrack have recently been added as well, adding to the already large library of nostalgic and recent titles. Currently, there is a wide selection of music from around 150 Nintendo games, according to Video Game Chronicle, spanning from its NES and Gameboy days to more recent titles like Star Fox on the Switch 2. And more will be coming in the future.

Nintendo Music is available for those who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You can try it with a 7-day free trial today, and then it will cost $3.99/month, $7.99/3 months, or $19.99/year.