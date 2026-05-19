Video Games

Nintendo Announced New Game That Turns Your Photos Into a Minigame

Credit: Nintendo Announced New Game Pictonico!, Nintendo

Need a new game for your phone that’s unique and fun? Then you’re in luck, as Nintendo announced a new game that comes out later this month.

Pictonico! is a brand-new game for iOS and Android devices that revolves around turning your camera roll into a series of fast-paced minigames. And though it was just announced today, May 19, it already has a release date of next Thursday, May 28.

Turn your photos into silly minigames! Your camera roll comes alive in Pictonico!, launching on smart devices May 28th.



Pre-registration begins today: https://t.co/LkknQnwPXl pic.twitter.com/0wKHPNh6qc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 19, 2026

Pictonico! integrates your photos and turns them into 80 minigames. “Sure, it’s kind of silly… but there’s no telling what will happen next!”

According to Nintendo’s pre-registration page, which is open today, the “minigames will appear at lightning speed – and there’s no telling which familiar faces you might encounter. You can try a few minigames for free, or purchase volumes to unlock up to 80 in total, ranging from easy to pretty tricky.”

The rest of the games will be available to purchase in two separate sets. Volume 1 will cost $8, and Volume 2 goes for $6. Thankfully, it’s just a single purchase and not subscription-based.

There are also various ways you can play Pictonico!, from a stage-based progression system, to “Score Attack” that challenges you to increase the difficulty, a high speed mode, or a sudden death mode.

Pictonico! will release May 28 on the Apple Store or Google Play Store, and it’s available to pre-order now.