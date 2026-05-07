Video Games

Nintendo Revealed Star Fox 64 Remake for Switch 2

Credit: Nintendo Revealed Star Fox 64 Remake

During a surprise Direct presentation that aired on May 6, Nintendo revealed Star Fox 64 remake for the Switch 2.

Star Fox creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo producer Yoshiaki Koizumi introduced the new game, which is simply named Star Fox.

Star Fox 64 was released in 1997, and it’s since had several remakes, including the 3DS with Star Fox 64 3D, and the Wii U with Star Fox Zero. However, the latter was more of a reimagining, with a wider array of functionality.

According to the direct, the game has been completely overhauled, and the classic team will return, including Fox, Slippy, Falco, and Peppy. The stage layouts will be just as you remember from the original game, and while the dialogue has been changed slightly, it should still be recognisable to gamers.

The Star Fox Direct is now available to watch on demand! Catch the roughly 15-minute presentation and get the latest details on #StarFox, launching June 25 on Nintendo Switch 2. #NintendoDirect



Watch here: https://t.co/1AuWdETNOu pic.twitter.com/iJb8R1QF5j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 6, 2026

“Star Fox is a cinematic take on the Star Fox 64 game, featuring newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack,” Nintendo said in the announcement.

But what about new content? Players will have a prologue mission featuring Fox’s father, additional cutscenes that offer more detail about Fox’s team, and a Challenge Mode plus multiplayer scenarios, including online play.

In Nintendo’s words, Challenge Mode allows you to “replay stages you’ve cleared and take on a variety of new objectives and challenges, some of which you won’t find in Campaign Mode. Challenges are available in either Normal or Expert difficulty settings.”

Star Fox (2026), Nintendo

As for Battle Mode, the exciting new multiplayer mode, players can “gather up your crew to complete in all-new 4-vs-4 dogfights, with up to eight players divided between Team Star Fox and Team Star Wolf. This mode features three stages with different objectives: secure control of a designated zone on Corneria, collect energy crystals on Fichina, or retrieve cargo from space pirates in Sector Y.”

“Join team battles online via private matches, or match with players from near and far. With GameShare3, up to four players can take to the skies locally or online through GameChat. While GameShare online is only available for Nintendo Switch 2 systems, local GameShare allows sharing of compatible games with both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.”

Star Fox Gameplay (2026), Nintendo

There will be mouse controls with the Switch 2 Joy-Con and a co-op mode that allows a second player to control a gunner. Players can also use the Switch Online Nintendo 64 controller.

Star Fox launched on June 25 exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.