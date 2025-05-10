‘Overwatch 2’ Makes Curious Picks For ‘Street Fighter 6’ Crossover Skins, Censors Cammy’s OG Outfit

Widowmaker (Chloé Hollings) does her best Cammy (Miyuki Sawashiro) cosplay in Overwatch 2 (2022), Blizzard Entertainment

In continuing their ongoing attempt to bring back players with third-party crossovers, Activision Blizzard has announced that will soon be teaming-up with Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 to bring a number of World Warrior-themed skins to the Overwatch 2 – Yet, sadly for those who might have had their interest piqued by this crossover, it should be noted that not only are said skins being assigned to characters in a seemingly random and non-sensical way, but the one depicting Street Fighter mainstay Cammy has also been hit with a bit of peculiar censorship.

Cammy (Miyuki Sawashiro) strikes a victory pose in Street Fighter VI (2023), Capcom

Following dances with One-Punch Man, Cowboy Bebop, Transformers, My Hero Academia, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, the next collaboration for the struggling hero shooter will see eight of Activision Blizzard’s heroes cosplaying as a specific member of the Capcom fighter’s roster.

Per the crossover’s official trailer, these cosplayers and their costumes will include:

Zenyatta as Dhalsim

Soldier: 76 as Guile

Winston as Blanka

Juno as Chun-Li

Widowmaker as Cammy

Hanzo as Ryu

Juri as Kiriko

Sigma as M. Bison/Vega/Dictator

Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 | Collaboration Trailer

While a team-up between two of the biggest gaming entities in the modern age is admittedly not that surprising – heck, after Gundam Wing, all Overwatch 2 collab bets are off – the same cannot be said of their specific hero/skin selections.

To be fair, some of them do make sense, including Zenyatta/Dhalsim (both are meditation-heavy ‘battle monks’), Soldier:76/Guile (American soldiers, need we see say more?), Sigma as M. Bison (this one’s more aesthetic than anything, as the two both utilize special energies and are capable of ‘floating’ during battle), Hanzo as Ryu, (Japanese men capable of shooting giant blue energy beams), and Winston as Blanka (monke).

Juno (Xanthe Huynh) celebrates after being selected in Overwatch 2 (2022), Blizzard Entertainment

However, these selections still leave a number of thematic headscratchers.

For example, while Juno and Chun-Li may share a feet-focused fighting style, it seems more sensical to give the Chinese fighter’s outfit to Overwatch‘s actual Chinese representative, Mei (not to mention that her thighs actually do Chun-Li’s justice)?

Even more curious is the choice of Kirko and Juri. Not only do the pair share little in common, with the former being a Japanese ninja who uses spirit-based powers to heal her allies and the latter being a Korean assassin with a penchant for taekwando and not wearing shoes, but Overwatch already features a futuristic Korean fighter bearing a pink-heavy color scheme and cocky attitude: D.Va.

Juno (Xanthe Huynh) finds herself under fire in Overwatch 2 (2022), Blizzard Entertainment

And then there’s the pairing of Widowmaker and Cammy.

Perhaps the strangest of all the choices, this pick sees the French sniper given the appearance of an English black-ops assassin – which wouldn’t necessarily be too strange, as both are brainwashed killers, if it weren’t for the fact that Overwatch‘s own English, speed-and-leg-centric hero, Tracer, is right there.

Widowmaker (Chloé Hollings) performs Cammy’s (Miyuki Sawashiro) Cannon Strike in Overwatch 2 (2022), Blizzard Entertainment

Speaking of Cammy and skin choices, while she does appear in her fan-favorite red-beret-and-green-leotard outfit, as first worn in her Super Street Fighter II debut, the costume has been censored for the Overwatch battlefield.

As seen in the trailer, rather than being completely bare-legged underneath her leotard, Widowmaker’s take on Killer Bee covers up the exposed parts of her pelvis and backside with a pair of black athletic spats.

Juno (Xanthe Huynh) and Widowmaker (Chloé Hollings) get into a street fighter in Overwatch 2 (2022), Blizzard Entertainment



Interestingly, it’s likely this change was mandated specifically by Activision Blizzard, as not only has the Western developer grown evermore sensitive to such ‘sexualization’ in recent years, but Cammy can actually wear the completely uncensored version of her green leotard in Street Fighter 6.

Cammy (Miyuki Sawashiro) prepares to deliver a Delta Red Assault to Juri (Eri Kitamura) in Street Fighter VI (2023), Capcom

Set to release on May 20th, no official prices have yet been confirmed for each respective skin.

However, looking at past collaborations, it’s likely that each skin will run players roughly 1900 Overwatch Coins/2000 Overwatch Credits (or in non-confusing in-game currency speak, about ~$18 USD).

