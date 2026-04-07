Video Games

Overwatch Reveals Anran’s Redesign After Fan Backlash

Credit: Overwatch Reveals Anran's Redesign, Overwatch (2023)

After initial backlash from the community and the voice actor who portrays the fire fan-wielding character, Overwatch reveals Anran’s redesign.

According to the voice actor, Fareeha felt that the criticism against her character’s design was “a hill worth dying on,” as many believed Anran suffered from “Same Face Syndrome.”

Overwatch Reveals Anran’s Redesign Google Commons

The look of Overwatch’s female heroes has been a talking point for a while now, with many of them looking very familiar, no matter where the characters were from in the universe.

After the backlash, Blizzard promised a rework of the design, and the publisher has finally revealed her new face ahead of Season 2. According to the post, Overwatch creative director Aaron Keller teases the start of the second season and talks about the brand-new look. The team seemed to agree with the notion that Anran “didn’t fully land as the fiery and fierce sister of Wuyang that we hope she would. With this update, our team focused on strengthening her overall presence.”

In Season 2, we’re introducing an updated look for Anran. She didn’t fully land as the fiery and fierce sister of Wuyang that we hoped she would. With this update, our team focused on strengthening her overall presence.



This evolution reflects both our creative intent and the… pic.twitter.com/1AwaVDuzdo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 6, 2026

In the video posted, Keller says, “I wanted to take a moment to share the updated version of Anran’s in-game look. We want our heroes to feel unique, but we also want their visuals to match their personality, and we feel like we didn’t quite land that when Anran first released.”

Keller goes on, saying that Anran is “confident, determined, fierce, and a natural-born leader, and we want her visuals in game to convey that personality.”

Overwatch Redesign Anran, X Aaron Keller Overwatch

Overwatch also commented on their post, indicating which areas they focused on with the rework, saying they gave her a more focused look in the eyes and defined her cheeks and jaw. They raised their eyebrows for a more confident look.

Overwatch Redesign Anran, X Overwatch

Fareeha commented on the post as well, saying, “Thank you so much for making this change, her new look is so STRIKING, and you all did so well, especially within the tech limitations at hand. I’m so happy and grateful this happened.”

Unfortunately, while the voice actor was impressed with the change and Keller seemed confident with the work, the comments are not overwhelmingly positive. Many shared their reactions, insinuating that nothing had changed about the character, while others felt as though she’s a much stronger character now.

What do you think about the changes? Keep checking back here for more news on your favorite games.