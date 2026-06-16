Video Games

Pixel Arcadia Showcase Set for August, Dedicated to Retro Games

Credit: Pixel Arcadia Showcase, Pixel Arcadia YouTube

We’ve seen a lot of showcases lately, offering us glimpses at the most anticipated games coming up, along with shocking surprises. But the season isn’t over, as a new showcase was just announced. Pixel Arcadia Showcase was announced by Pixel Helix and is set for August 24 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK.

The showcase is part of the pre-Gamescom lineup and is an “authentic show for retro, retro-inspired and classic games, ensuring that heritage gaming is given centre stage during the busiest week in Europe’s gaming calendar.”

Pixel Helix’s CEO, Al Hibberd, spoke about the showcase as well, saying it’s a “dedicated space for retro games fans, one that celebrates this important part of the industry by honoring the trailblazers of gaming past and looking ahead to evolutions of iconic franchises.”

And according to the official page, fans will “discover the latest in modern retro-inspired releases, HD remakes, and contemporary hardware designed for classic play. It is a space for everyone, from lifelong collectors to new gamers drawn to the vibrant style of retro-inspired titles.”

“By partnering with incredible sponsors who share our vision, we are able to support the retro space with true editorial value, allowing developers to keep their resources for making incredible games and connecting them directly with their core audience.”

Be sure to tune into the Pixel Arcadia Showcase on August 24 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK.