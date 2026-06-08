Video Games

Xbox Chief Matt Booty Insists “Exclusives Are Important” After Xbox Games Showcase

Credit: Xbox Chief Matt Booty Insists Exclusives Are Important Unsplash

Following Xbox’s Games Showcase 2026, Chief Content Officer Matt Booty insists “exclusives are important” during an interview with Gamertag Radio host Parris.

Over the weekend, Microsoft confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution would both be Xbox console exclusives and would not be available on PlayStation 5.

Our conversation with Matt Booty about the XBOX Games Showcase and Gears of War E-Day console exclusivity pic.twitter.com/2VIQ0uu8QR — Parris (@vicious696) June 7, 2026

Speaking to Gamerstag Radio, Xbox’s executive and chief content officer Booty said, “Our big multiplayer games [and] live-service games are going to continue to be multiplatform. We want people to have a reason to get on board with Xbox. We want them to have a reason to buy an Xbox. A reason to be an Xbox fan.”

“At the same time, we want to reward all of our players who have been with us for a long time … we know that exclusives are important.”

Although Gears of War: E-Day was reportedly planned for PS5 and does have multiplayer with ongoing updates, it was never announced for Sony’s console.

Booty added, “If we promised something to players, we’re going to honour that promise.”

However, he also suggested that Microsoft is staying open-minded to making the “right decision, not the fast decision” on how exclusives should work.

Gears of War E Day (TBD) Xbox Game Studios

He said, “We’re going to keep thinking about this going forward.”

In a press release about the Games Showcase, Microsoft confirmed that the two games are not simply “timed exclusives”.

They wrote, “As part of our focus on the return of XBOX, we also announced that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox console exclusives.”

“These are not timed exclusives. Games already announced for multiplatform releases will stick to that plan – we’re committed to investing in and growing XBOX both on console and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma hailed the move as a way to give Xbox gamers something made just for them.

She wrote on X: “We want people to choose Xbox because of great games and experiences. That also means giving you something that was made for Xbox.”