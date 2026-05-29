Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone Is Shutting Down on PS4 and Xbox One

Credit: Call of Duty Is Shutting Down (2020) Activision, Steam

Activision confirmed on Thursday, May 28, that Call of Duty: Warzone is shutting down on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, leaving last-gen consoles behind.

Modern Warfare 4, which is releasing on October 23, is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2. And unfortunately, they’ve confirmed that it will not be coming to last-gen consoles.

In June, Call of Duty: Warzone will be removed from the last-gen consoles on storefronts, and in-game purchases will stop. However, the game will remain playable until the release of Modern Warfare 4′s first season, which will launch shortly after the game itself releases.

Call of Duty Warzone, Activision, Screenshot via Steam

The news comes from a recent Activision blog post. “As part of this transition, Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will no longer be playable starting with Season 1,” Activision said. “Beginning June 4, the game will no longer be available for new downloads on those platforms… Certain items, such as Call of Duty Points bundle purchases, will no longer be available on those platforms.”

This marks a pivotal point where Call of Duty no longer releases on last-gen consoles, taking full advantage of the newest hardware to make an exceptional game. And while the PS4 and Xbox One have been out for nearly 13 years now, Warzone had a huge launch in 2020, making this feel like the end of an era.