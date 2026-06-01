Video Games

ASUS’ ROG Xbox Ally X20 Revealed With OLED Display

Credit: ROG Xbox Ally X20 Revealed, ASUS

ASUS announced a new iteration of its handheld gaming device at Computex in celebration of ROG’s 20th anniversary.

Today, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 was revealed, featuring a translucent black body with a gold-accented internal structure. The device has a 7.4-inch OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and is available in a bundle alongside the XREAL R1 AR glasses.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is here, paired with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 gaming AR glasses for a next-level portable gaming experience.



Learn more: https://t.co/q1QEfETXJN#ROGXBOXAllyX20 #ROGXREALR1Edition20 #playALLYourgames #ROGCOMPUTEX2026 #ROG20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/Ve2qoZ0dEZ — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2026

Labeled as the “ultimate on-the-go gaming setup,” the Xbox Ally X20 is supposedly a “throwback to gaming two decades ago, and a vision of the future,” according to the announcement post on ASUS’ official page.

More details about the handheld gaming setup are that it outputs at 1,400 nits and carries a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 rating. It supports Dolby Vision and promises compatibility with demanding games thanks to the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage.

ROG Xbox Ally X20, ASUS

And the glasses are a great addition with the bundle, “whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG R1 steps up gaming immersion with a 171-inch virtual screen at 4 meters, 240Hz display that covers 95% of the focused field of view, with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time thanks to micro-OLED. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place as you play.”

The price hasn’t been revealed yet, though the AR glasses cost $849 alone. And the ROG Ally currently starts at $600, with the higher-end ROG Ally X being $1,000. With handheld and other consoles being astronomical in price, this might be a luxury item for many gamers.