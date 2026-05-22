Video Games

Microsoft Hired Game Industry Analyst to Help Xbox Revival

Credit: Microsoft Hired Game Industry Analyst Matthew Ball Google Commons

Fans have flocked to Xbox recently thanks to the new CEO’s recent changes to the brand, making worthwhile improvements while showcasing that she’s staying engaged with the community. And the most recent news says that Microsoft hired game industry analyst Matthew Ball to help with the brand’s revival.

Announced on Wednesday, Xbox said it appointed Ball to the position of chief strategy officer. Ball is the chief executive officer of research house Epyllion, and is known for his in-depth strategies of the metaverse and the games industry. In an interview after the announcement, Ball said his goal was to return Xbox to its former glory.

Ball has posted on both his LinkedIn account and X account a short clip of Xbox, with a message reading, “RETURN OF XBOX.”

RETURN

OF

XBOX — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) May 21, 2026

The Game Business reported the news and says that Ball is tasked first and foremost with strengthening the console side of Xbox, especially in light of rising component costs.

Along with Ball, Xbox is hiring a new chief technology officer, Scott Van Vilet, who has worked at Amazon Games Studios and helped lead the Digital Play team at toy manufacturer Mattel. According to the report, his job is to improve Xbox’s product development.

“These changes are about strengthening our foundation by creating more clarity and improving execution,” new CEO Asha Sharma said in an email to the staff. “As we head toward Showcase and beyond, we’ll continue making the changes needed to position Xbox for the future.”

Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is set to air on June 7 at 6 PM UK time.