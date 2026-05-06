Video Games

Xbox Confirms the Next 13 Game Pass Titles, Including Forza Horizon 6 and Subnautica 2

Credit: Next 13 Game Pass Titles, Xbox

If you couldn’t get enough of Xbox news, then you’re in for a treat, as Xbox confirms the next 13 Game Pass titles for May 2026. Big titles are included in this batch of additions, with many you don’t want to miss.

If you don’t have Xbox’s Game Pass yet, what are you waiting for? Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, is working hard at creating a more affordable subscription, as she has already lowered the Ultimate Pass price. Currently, the price for the Essential pass is $9.99 a month, the Premium is $14.99 a month, and the Ultimate is only $22.99.

But what’s coming to the Game Pass that will make it worth it? These are the next 13 Game Pass titles to get ready for. The first is Final Fantasy V, which is already available. “When the crystals that balance the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue… only to go missing. A young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny in this classic RPG.”

Forza Horizon 6 Japan Setting (2026), Playground Games, Steam

The long-awaited installment to the popular racer franchise, Forza Horizon 6, will also be available in the Game Pass on May 19. However, for those with the Premium Upgrade, you can play early on May 15.

Ben 10 Power Trip – May 6: “Join Ben Tennyson on a European adventure as he battles the evil HEx and mysterious crystal-powered threats.”

Decenders Next – May 6: “It’s time to conquer the world of extreme sports. Grab a snowboard for steep, snowy slopes or ride a mountainboard across rugged terrain. Career and Grant Tour are now linked, makin git smoother to unlock Parks, Slope Styles, and Races.”

Wheel World – May 6: “A cosmic biking adventure where the fate of the universe rests on your handlebars. Play as Kat, a young rider on a mission to reclaim legendary bike parts and perform the Great Shift.”

Wildgate – May 6: “A PvPvE multiplayer shooter that blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action.”

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – May 6: “A souls-like Action RPG set in the dark final days of the Ming Dynasty. Play as Wuchang, a pirate warrior battling memory loss and a deadly curse, as you master brutal combat, evolve your skills, and uncover the truth behind a world consumed by chaos.”

Mixtape – May 7: “A nostalgic narrative adventure that draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies. Mixtape brings together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, the highs and lows of adolescence, and the bittersweet feelings brought about by growth, transformation, and moving on.”

Outbound (2026), Square Glade Games, Screenshot via Steam

Outbound – May 11: “Explore a colorful world and build your own cozy home on wheels. Craft workstations, and source energy from the sun, wind, and water. Upgrade and customize your vehicle, grow crops, and live sustainably off-grid with up to four players.”

Black Jacket – May 12: This game “drops you into a purgatorial card game where restless souls wager their coins and the ferryman waits for his cut. Cheating fully encouraged.”

Call of the Elder Gods – May 12: “Journey to the far corners of the Earth and unearth ancient horrors in this Lovecraftian narrative puzzle adventure and sequel to 2020’s critically acclaimed Call of the Sea.”

Elite Dangerous – May 12: “Take to the stars in your own starship and do whatever it takes to survive in an ever-changing futuristic galactic sandbox. Acquire wealth and power, develop your skills and knowledge, and earn the right to stand tall among the ranks of the iconic Elite.”

DOOM: The Dark Ages – May 14: “In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.”

Subnautica 2 Early Access (2026), Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Steam

Subnautica 2 – May 14: “An underwater survival adventure set on an all-new alien world… Play alone or with friends in 4-player co-op. Adapt to survive by building custom bases and crafting tools. Explore the unknown to uncover the mysteries hidden within the depths.”