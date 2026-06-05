Video Games

Xbox CEO Says Exclusive Still Matter: “You Must Have Exclusive Content”

Credit: Exclusives Still Matter, Halo, Google Commons

Xbox has seen a surge of improvements thanks to its new CEO, Asha Sharma, and it looks like the trend isn’t stopping anytime soon. In the most recent news about the gaming giant, Sharma emphasizes that exclusives still matter.

On a recent Bloomberg Tech stream, Sharma was asked a big question about Xbox exclusives, and she responded with, “It’s a tough topic. Look, we’re the number two publisher in the world, and in order to be a great publisher, you must have your games reach large audiences to play.”

“At the same time, we’re increasingly becoming a platform, and in order to become a platform, you must have exclusive content and services.”

Xbox is known for its exclusive content as well, especially back in the day. With the continuous battle between PlayStations and Xboxes, it’s always the question of which exclusive games you want more. Microsoft has amazing exclusive games, like Forza, Halo, Gears, and many more.

It’s not a secret that Sharma is working hard to make Xbox, well, Xbox again, as she works on creating more affordable pricing for gamers, rebrands, and even pulls AI Copilot. She’s dedicated to listening to gamers, and has successfully gained traction on social media for being one of the most present CEO today.

@asha_shar on Xbox exclusive games: "We're looking at that very closely. I think we have to be very thoughtful about each title and how we want to think about it, and learn from similar cases in the industry" pic.twitter.com/10aTfxH5w2 — Xbox_Serious_X|S 🧬 🇺🇸 (@Xbox_Series_XS) June 4, 2026

Sharma continues in the stream, saying, “And so, we’re looking at that very closely. I think that we have to be very thoughtful abou teach title, on how we want to think about it, and learn from some similar cases in the industry, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Exclusive titles seem to be making a comeback, though, and not only with Xbox. At the beginning of May, Sony announced that narrative single-player games will not be PlayStation exclusives and will no longer be released on PC.

Sharma is clearly making headway for Xbox and is setting trends that other companies are following.