Video Games

Sony Confirms Single-Player PlayStation Games Will Not Release on PC

Credit: Single-Player PlayStation Games Ghost of Yotei (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

It looks like exclusivity is really making a comeback, as Sony confirms single-player PlayStation games will no longer be released on PC.

The news was shared on Bluesky on May 18 by Jason Schreier. The post reads: “PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company’s narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg’s reporting from earlier this year.”

SCOOP: PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company's narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg's reporting from earlier this year. Original story from March: www.bloomberg.com/news/article…



[image or embed] — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 1:47 PM

The post refers to rumors and reports earlier this year about the very topic. And apparently, the reason Sony gives for this is that they believe spreading into PC “risks damaging the console’s brand and will hurt sales of the PlayStation 5 and its successors.”

This might also be in response to Xbox’s Project Helix, which claims to run both Xbox and PC games, as well as their goal to move towards exclusives again.

Gamers are already reacting to the news, with many realizing buying what was originally a $499.99 PlayStation 5, and is now a $649.99 console, is really not worth it. One of the top comments simply says, “Back to not caring about Sony games, I guess.”

Next God of War Spinoff God of War (2018), Santa Monica Studio

Another, and one we all might be thinking, says, “Paying 600 dollars plus tax just to play a handful of games is not the genius move you think it is.”

Not only have PlayStation 5 consoles risen in prices, even though it’s been out for almost 6 years now, but the rise in PlayStation Plus prices is another reason many have started to walk away from Sony. And while it sounds like multiplayer games should still be available on PC, single-players, like the beloved God of War series and recently released Ghost of Tsushima, will be a hard loss.

The news will most likely affect the recently launched Ghost of Yotei, along with upcoming titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Keep checking back here for more news.