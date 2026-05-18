Video Games

Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Price Increase “Due to Ongoing Market Conditions”

Credit: PlayStation Plus Price Increase, Google Commons

The gradual rise of prices hasn’t slowed down, and the next victim is PlayStation Plus subscribers. In a recent X post by PlayStation’s official page, it was announced that a PlayStation Plus price increase is coming.

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

According to the post, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions, “due to ongoing market conditions.”

The increase will take effect this Wednesday, May 20, and it will only affect the one-month and three-month memberships. The one-month subscription will be raised by $1, while the three-month subscription will be raised by $3.

Though the post does say that the price change will not apply “to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses.”

Also, this will only affect the Essential package as of now, and while there is no confirmation on whether it will affect the Extra or Premium tiers, it might be best to assume it’ll likely rise eventually.

This is yet another frustrating news for gamers, as prices have continued to rise over the months, instead of decreasing. While the rise of subscription prices seems inevitable, it’s only been a month since we learned that PlayStation 5 prices will increase.

Sony PlayStation 5 Google Commons

According to the official statement, when the price increase was notified, it was due to the “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.”

For a console that was released in 2020, a $50 to $100 increase, depending on the system, is outrageous. That, paired with the now increased PlayStation Plus subscriptions, is making fans concerned. Comments have shown their distaste, with the top commenter saying, “Blaming market conditions is insane. It should be free to play online games without paywalls in 2026.”

Another commenter said, “games up. consoles up. accessories up. now subs up… again. At some point, ‘market conditions’ just become the industry version of ‘because we can.'” The news is just another example of why many believe games are becoming inaccessible and an expensive hobby.