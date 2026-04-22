Video Games

Pragmata Review — The Ultimate Space Dad Simulator

Credit: Pragmata Review (2026) Capcom

Pragmata has taken the gaming community by storm thanks to its captivating, action-packed gameplay that has sent so many gamers back to the PS3/Xbox 360-era. While first impressions of the game were conflicted, the overwhelming positivity has since solidified it into another masterpiece by Capcom.

Pragmata (2026) Capcom

The third-person shooter takes roughly 12 hours to finish and focuses on gameplay over story. According to Metacritic, the overall score is a solid 86. And for us, we couldn’t agree more. Keep reading to check out our Pragmata review.

Note: This is an ongoing review

Pragmata makes revolutionary use of the RE Engine in a bright and shiny new IP.

You play as Hugh, a technician from Earth sent to a corporate lunar base to solve a communication error. Hugh and the group of friends/co-workers he arrives with immediately discover that the technology that the Delphi corporation is using to print massive structures and, in some cases, whole environments, has malfunctioned on a cataclysmic scale.

In Pragmata, Hugh (the player character) learns that Diana is emulating him, learning from the small pieces of conversation they have together, and applying those experiences to her identity.pic.twitter.com/yeuOHqP1XB — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) April 21, 2026

Hugh ends up being the last man from his group, and this is where you meet Diana, a child-like android with the ability to wirelessly hack into the enemies and security systems of the Delphi corporation’s lunar base.

The combat loop starts immediately by introducing you to a puzzle-solving mechanic to visualize Diana’s hacking; Diana’s hacking skills force enemies to open their armor, exposing themselves to maximum damage delivered by Hugh.

As the game progresses, you can upgrade not just your weapons loadout but also Diana’s hacking capabilities. But most of that is completely overshadowed by the father-daughter relationship Hugh develops with Diana, as we discover that Diana is very much a child in her mindset.

She has no adult knowledge, she has no adult emotions, she doesn’t speak with supreme knowledge of anything at all, and she immediately displays affection for Hugh, acknowledging her. Together, you bond and teach Diana what Earth is like, and this is where the final mission becomes clear: RESCUE DIANA AND TAKE HER TO EARTH TO SEE THE OCEAN!

Pragmata Ocean View (2026) Capcom

This game is a 9/10 for me, its only flaw is that we don’t truly learn enough about Hugh’s motivations. The game runs smoothly on my PC, which wasn’t built for AAA gaming, and the sound design sends chills down your spine!

My recommendation is clear: Get your copy today!

Make sure to check back here for our final thoughts on the game.

Pragmata was developed by Capcom and released on April 17, 2026. The game is available on PC, Xbox, PS5, and Switch 2, priced at $59.99, or $69.99 for the Deluxe Edition.