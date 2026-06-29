Video Games

Sony Hints at Hybrid Gaming With PS6 Handheld in 2027

Credit: Sony Hints at Hybrid Gaming With PS6 Handheld, PlayStation Vita, Unsplash

Sony’s PlayStation 6 is set to come out around late 2027, but it seems like something else has been cooking as well.

Credible hardware leaker KeplerL2 hints at hybrid gaming with a PS6 handheld. Apparently, the rumors are suggesting that PlayStation is not only going to release a powerful console, but also a powerful portable device, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

The rumor is only growing thanks to Moore’s Law Is Dead, who has a 27-minute video on YouTube about the PS6 Dockable Handheld device leak, codenamed Canis.

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, they’ve seen “multiple documents” that “directly call out” that the PS6 handheld will be able to dock like a Nintendo Switch and claim games will play natively at power exceeding that of the base PS5 when docked.

What we know so far is that the new handheld device is rumored to be compatible with PS5 and PS4 games, utilizing 16 compute units of RDNA 5 at 1.20GHz.

Other than that, there’s a lot of speculation on prices, with Moore’s Law speculating it’ll retail for around $500 and come out later in 2027.

It’ll be exciting to see if more handhelds are coming out, as this will be the first native handheld since 2011 with the Vita.