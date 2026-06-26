Video Games

Microsoft Raises Xbox Console Prices Again

Credit: Microsoft Raises Xbox Console Prices Again, Unsplash

Unfortunately, the new trend of raising console prices keeps going, as Microsoft raises Xbox console prices again.

In a post on their , Microsoft announced that they’re increasing Xbox console prices, effective August 1, 2026.

For the 512GB models, the price will increase by $100, and for the 1TB models, it will increase by $150. Along with the price increase, they also announced that they will be phasing out their previous highest storage tier, the 2TB.

Here’s a breakdown of what the price increase will look like in the United States:

Xbox Series S 512GB: $500

$500 Xbox Series S 1TB: $600

$600 Xbox Series X Digital: $750

$750 Xbox Series X: $800

This is the third price increase since the start of 2025, with the previous ones being in May 2025 and October 2025.

“We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options,” the company wrote in the announcement.

“Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x, and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027.” Which sounds like the price will only continue to increase in the future.

Microsoft has offered various ways to make the purchase less painful, with a buy now, pay later option through Microsoft Stores, 0% APR financing through Amazon, previously owned consoles through retail partners, and certified refurbished Xbox consoles.

“The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, cosoesl are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.”

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a console, it doesn’t look like the prices are going down anytime soon, so it’s best to pull the trigger now rather than wait for discounts.