Video Games

Resident Evil Producer Hints That Future Game Might Be Set in Japan

Credit: Resident Evil Producer Hints, Resident Evil Requiem (2026), Capcom, Steam

The most recent installment of the infamous Resident Evil game was well-received, offering nostalgia with the return of longtime hero Leon Kennedy. And it looks like more is in store for the survival horror franchise, as Resident Evil producer hints that a future game could be set in Japan.

While a Japan-set title has been officially confirmed, producer Masato Kumazawa discussed the possibility in a recent interview with Japanese outlet Futaman, fuelling fresh speculation among fans about where Capcom may take the series next.

Resident Evil Requiem (2026), Capcom, Steam

Speaking in comments translated by IGN, Kumazawa admitted the idea has long been on developers’ minds. He said, “I think that every Japanese Resident Evil fan has definitely thought about a Japan setting, and I’ve also considered it myself.”

“As the series is primarily developed by staff in Japan, I think everyone on the dev team has probably thought about it. Even though Japan hasn’t appeared as a setting for the games yet, I think it might at some point in the future.”

Despite being created in Japan by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise has largely focused on American locations, most famously Raccoon City in the United States. Other entries have ventured further afield, including Resident Evil 5’s African setting and Resident Evil Village’s fictional Eastern European backdrop.

A mainline game set in Japan, however, remains unexplored territory.

Resident Evil Requiem Grace (2026), Steam

The comments have sparked debate among fans, particularly following the recent release of Japanese horror titles such as Silent Hill f, which embraced a 1960s Japanese setting. Some players have welcomed the possibility of Resident Evil exploring its homeland, though others hope Capcom would avoid a conventional rural village backdrop already common in Japanese horror.

Instead, fans have suggested Japan’s islands, dense urban environments, and coastal locations could offer fresh opportunities for virus outbreaks and bioterror scenarios.

Kumazawa also reassured fans that Resident Evil Requiem – which was released in February – is not intended to mark the end of the franchise despite its title.

He explained, “It’s a Requiem for Leon’s battles against bioterrorism, and a requiem for the past Raccoon City incident.”

Kumazawa added, “There are still many things we’d like to do.”

The producer said future Resident Evil games would continue preserving the series’ core identity while embracing new ideas.

He said, “Players will get bored if we just keep making the same kind of games, so we’d like to continue taking on new challenges.”