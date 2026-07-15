Video Games

ASUS Offers OLED ROG Ally X20 As a Standalone Instead of a Bundle Deal

Credit: ASUS Offers OLED ROG Ally X20 As a Standalone, Republic of Gamers

Last month, ASUS’ new handheld variant was announced alongside AR glasses. The handheld had several improvements compared to previous models, including a brighter, larger OLED display, along with several other features. But now, it’s been confirmed that ASUS is offering the OLED ROG Ally X20 as a standalone now for those who don’t want the glasses.

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According to The Verge, which spoke with an ASUS spokesperson, the company is still in the process of figuring out exactly when the Ally X20 will be available on its own, though it is happening. “We are actively discussing the release schedule for a standalone version of the new Ally. Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.”

ROG Xbox Ally X20, ASUS

Along with the amazing display, the Ally X20 also features an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a whopping 1TB of storage.

The controls also see an improvement, with the face buttons being praised by The Verge as well. That, plus an adjustable D-pad, makes configurations easy and smooth.

Still, details about the price are up in the air. When the bundle was first announced, it was looking to be a substantial cost due to the AR glasses costing $850 alone. That, plus the current Ally starts at $600, but the higher-end model goes for a whopping $1,000. The bundle deal could easily sit around the $1,500 to even $2,000 range.

With the constant rise in component prices, it wouldn’t be shocking for the new Ally X20 to start around the four-digit range, but let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. Make sure to keep checking back here for more information regarding the Ally X20.