Video Games

SanDisk’s Officially Licensed PS5 SSDs Announced, with the 8TB Priced at Nearly $3,000

Credit: Officially Licensed PS5 SSDs Announced, PlayStation Unsplash

As if our hobbies couldn’t get any more expensive, SanDisk just revealed the pricing for its new line of officially licensed PS5 SSDs.

Consoles are getting higher and higher every month, it seems, thanks to the component shortage. That, and games are also slowly creeping up in price. And in the latest depressing news of how expensive games have become, SanDisk revealed the price point for their new line of officially licensed PS5 SSDs.

Introducing the SANDISK Optimus™ GX PRO 850P NVMe™ SSD, the officially licensed drive for the @PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®5 Pro consoles. Play and store more titles with worry-free installation–up to 8TB of storage. Learn more at https://t.co/rzttNROIe2. pic.twitter.com/8TD16vRade — SANDISK Optimus (@sandiskoptimus) June 16, 2026

The Optimus GX PRO range offers up to 8TB of storage for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles. Let’s break down the prices: 1TB is set at $380, the 2TB model is set at $720, and the 4TB is priced at $1,500. At the very top of the list is the 8TB model, which costs a whopping $2,960, which is actually a discounted price according to SanDisk.

Reported by VGC, PC Part Picker noted that a near-identical 8TB SSD drive from SanDisk would have been only $640 less than a year ago, meaning that it went up by 370%.

Of course, the announcement post on X has immense backlash and outrage, as it’s clear that the prices will only increase. One person shared the post and commented saying, “It’s literally cheaper to just buy 3 PS5 Pros, hot swap them and add a 2TB HDD or SATA SSD for your PS4 games.

This thing cost ~$3,000.



It's literally cheaper to just buy 3 PS5 Pros, hot swap them and add a 2TB HDD or SATA SSD for your PS4 games. https://t.co/vJKiif7aNr pic.twitter.com/4Oiyi46j6H — Em (@E4xtream) June 17, 2026

Of course, a few people commented on this post saying, “I bought a 4TB for $250 two years ago,” and another said, “You could have an entire pc build better than a PS6 for that.” Which is a fair statement.

Consoles have been creeping higher and higher on the price scale, as Sony just raised the price of consoles in April due to “pressures in the global economic landscape,” bumping the prices up by $100 to $150. If this continues, gaming will soon become a luxury hobby.