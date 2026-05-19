Video Games

Sony Is Being Sued for Allegedly Profiting From Tariff-Related Price Hikes

Credit: Sony Is Being Sued, Sony Interactive Entertainment Logo Google Commons

Sony hasn’t had a good run lately. Not only have they raised the prices for PlayStation 5 consoles, but they’ve raised the price for PlayStation Plus, and just confirmed they’re not launching single-player PlayStation games on PC anymore. If that wasn’t enough to get people to walk away from them, then the recent news that Sony is being sued might be the final nail in the coffin.

PlayStation Adds 30-Day Online Check, PlayStation Logo, Sony, Google Commons

News just revealed that Sony is facing a brand-new lawsuit tied to those recent price increases on the PlayStation 5 consoles and changes made to United States tariffs. According to the lawsuit, it accuses Sony of “retention of a substantial windfall generated by unlawful tariffs imposed by the federal government under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.”

Essentially, the lawsuit claims that Sony is set to hold a significant amount of money following the United States’ tariff refunds, and claims that they should go to the consumers instead, after the price increases.

The tariffs were imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in 2025 by President Trump, and that was around the time that Sony raised the prices on PlayStation 5’s initially, citing a “challenging economic environment.”

Sony PlayStation 5 Google Commons

Months later, it was ruled that Trump didn’t have the power to impose tariffs, which allowed the federal government to refund companies. Thanks to this, many have started giving out refunds to consumers. However, the class action claims that Sony decided to pass the increased import costs onto customers, while also being entitled to refunds, resulting in a “double recovery windfall.”

The suit was filed on May 6, 2026, and Sony hasn’t shared a public statement. But they’re not the only ones dealing with a lawsuit about this situation. Nintendo is also being sued for tariff refunds. Their lawsuit follows the increase in both hardware and accessories that were raised during that time, and they have yet to hear news about refunds.