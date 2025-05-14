‘Shin Megami Tensei’ Series Artist Trains AI Model On His Work For Deck Builder ‘Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ – Results Range From Hilarious To Potentially Copyright Infringing

A random card, as generated by Steam user CrazySt3ampunk in 'Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter' (2025), COLOPL

In an excellent example of how AI-generated content is not yet a suitable replacement for human talent, iconic Shin Megami Tensei franchise artist Kazuma Kaneko has contributed his talents to Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter, a deck-building game that uses a machine model trained on his own works to generate unique cards based on player choices – but rather than being perfect emulations of his style, the results are instead a mix of ‘hilarious mash-ups of various body parts’ and ‘David Cronenberg body horror’.

A card created through AI and the player’s choices is revealed in Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter – Official Promotion Trailer, YouTube

RELATED: ‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ Creator Hopes New IP Will Join ‘Shin Megami Tensei’ And ‘Persona’ In Atlus RPG Pantheon: “I Would Like To Nurture It So That It Becomes A Signature Title That Represents Our Company”

Developed by Japanese studio COLOPL, who in addition to producing their own mobile titles like Alice Gear Aegis and NEKO GOLF -Anime GOLF- also oversee Hunter X Hunter: Nen x Impact developer Eighting Games and Steins;Gate heralds Mages (formerly 5pb), Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter‘s deck building mechanic is set against a SMT-style dungeon crawler which tasks players with ascending a mysterious Tokyo skyscraper filled with dangerous monsters, all in service of killing a target known simply as Tsukuyomi.

In service of improving their deck, players generate new cards by sacrificing ones they already own, each new addition to their collection featuring a completely unique piece of artwork as generated by the game’s own ‘AI Kaneko’, as trained on the eponymous artist’s style under his oversight.

(And though said cards can be lost when defeated, these generated creations will not be lost forever, as after being created they can then be found at random in the player’s own game.)

Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter – Official Announcement Trailer

Admittedly an ambitious gameplay system, Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter‘s AI ambitions are unfortunately hurt by the fact that they are 100% machine made and thus lack, as recently spoken on by Level-5 President and CEO Akihiro Hino, a human’s “aesthetic eye”.

As such, many cards, as shared by players on social media, are absolutely bizarre – which is arguably fitting for Kaneko’s aesthetic, but we digress – and also unintentionally amusing.

For some examples, look at Steam user Ojapyon‘s ‘angel knight playing an impossibly 2-and-a-half-necked guitar’:

A random card, as generated by Steam user Ojapyon in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

RELATED: ‘Zero Escape’ Series Creator Says Human Video Game Devs Hold Significant Advantage Over AI Because The Technology Can’t Create, Only Imitate: “It May Sound Cliché, But It All Comes Down To Originality”

Twitter user @ScruntMaxxing’s Chaos, itself a winged, headless, and six-legged mass of fur:

Archive Link A random card, as generated by Twitter user @ScruntMaxxing in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

Or @IMAJINsmt’s ‘Indian nurse woman with a literal hourglass for genitalia’:

Archive Link A random card, as generated by Twitter user @IMAJINsmt in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

There also exists the possibility for cards to be just uninteresting, ugly, or straight-up unsettling, such as Steam user h-z-r’s Sarasvati, which simply depicts a regular-looking Middle Eastern woman playing a bizarre harp-saxophone contraption:

A random card, as generated by Steam user in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

Or Twitter user @16DDDDDDDDDDDDD’s Dagda, an apparent Marijuana-inspired deity sporting red-hair, yellow-skin, and a combination throne-slash-pot of gold:

Archive Link A random card, as generated by Twitter user @16DDDDDDDDDDDDD in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

However, perhaps most entertainingly – or if you’re COLOPL’s legal team, potentially worrying – AI Kaneko is also capable of creating ‘non-union‘ depictions of established characters from existing IP, including Elsa from Frozen:

Archive Link A random card, as generated by Twitter user @nuzme in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

And an apparent Sinestro Corps version of Batman and Superman’s ‘Green Lantern Fusion’ form, as seen in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest Vol. 1 #4, rocking a near-exact recreation of Big Blue’s iconic emblem:

Archive Link A random card, as generated by Twitter user @Kelkador in ‘Tsukyuyomi: The Divine Hunter’ (2025), COLOPL

As for Kaneko’s own thoughts on the work produced his AI counterpart, in a recent interview with Japanese video game news outlet Game Spark, Kaneko asserted, “We can manage to draw a humanoid character, but it is difficult to draw a picture of a creature that does not exist in reality, such as a creature with two heads.”

“When I manage to output a picture that looks like it, I try to make it closer to the picture I want by merging multiple pictures together,” added the Shin Megami Tensei mainstay, proceeding to joke, “To be honest, it would be faster if I drew the picture myself from start to finish.”

NEXT: Atlus Censors Classic Demon Designs For China-Exclusive Gacha Game ‘Persona 5: The Phantom X’

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi