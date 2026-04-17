Video Games

SNK Announces NeoGeo AES Console With “Unrivaled Authenticity”

Credit: NeoGeo AES Console Plaion Replai

The need for retro consoles with physical media is only growing stronger amongst gamers. And it seems like our wish is being granted as SNK announces NeoGeo AES (Advanced Entertainment System) console.

The return of a legend

The NEOGEO AES+ launches November 12, 2026 🎮✨



Now featuring HDMI output, high score saving, and more—

all while preserving the essence of the original.



Launching alongside 10 classic NEOGEO AES cartridges 📦



🔽 Pre-order here 🔽https://t.co/SSI08n3EPz… pic.twitter.com/aqMfUPPFnB — NEOGEO OFFICIAL (@NEOGEO_EN) April 16, 2026

Originally released in 1990, the console was known for its arcade ports. The console is releasing thanks to the collaboration between SNK and Plaion Replai, and supposedly, it’s a faithful recreation of the original console.

When the game was first released, it was one of the most powerful consoles and retailed for $649.99, which is around $1,600 today when adjusted for inflation. The luxury console was aimed at hardcore gamers, and now it’s for those who need a bit of nostalgia without breaking the bank.

The modern console is set to hit shelves in November this year, a perfect time for holiday gifts, and is considerably cheaper at $249.99/£179.99/AU$329.99.

While it will look similar to the original console, it will be powered by re-engineered ASIC chips that will deliver the experience of the original as much as possible, according to reports.

Garou Mark of the Wolves NeoGeo Plaion Replai

Alongside the release of the console, gamers can expect 10 classic cartridges as well, including Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2002, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Big Tournament Golf, Shock Troopers, Samurai Showdown V Special, Pulstar, Twinkle Star Sprites, Magician Lord, and Over Top. Fans can expect more cartridges in the future.

While the game is at a substantial discounted rate considering the original’s release, the games are going to be comparable to modern games, if not a bit pricier. Each title will cost $89.99/£69.99/AU$139.99.

Gamers can pre-order the console now through Plaion Replai’s website here. And keep checking back here for more news on the latest games.