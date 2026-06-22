Video Games

Sony Might Reduce PS5 Discounts Due to Rising Component Prices

Credit: Sony Might Reduce PS5 Discounts, Unsplash

In a new business document that was published last week, many have noticed that Sony might reduce PS5 discounts due to the continuous rise in component prices.

Earlier this year, PlayStation 5s received an insane price hike due to the increasingly high demand for memory components, due to AI. But in the recent document that was shared, many have noticed a part that might cause even more issues.

Officially Licensed PS5 SSDs Announced, PlayStation Unsplash

“In hardware, although Sony expects to be affected by the impact of increased prices and supply shortages of memory semiconductors, it plans to manage the impact on profitability by flexibly adjusting plans for, among other things, unit sales and promotions.”

This might mean selling fewer PS5 consoles moving forward, and because of that, it’s unlikely to offer any promotions or deals. Which means the holiday season might not be worth it for finding great deals.

With Black Friday and Christmas around the corner, those who have waited for the holiday season expecting discounts might be disappointed.

Back in May, Sony raised the price of the PlayStation 5 by $150 due to “pressures” in the economy, resulting in it costing between $600 and $900. And with the PlayStation 6 on the way, we can only expect that they’ll be priced at no less than $600, but will surely climb in price if nothing changes.