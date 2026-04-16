Video Games

Star Trek: Resurgence Has Been Delisted After Three Years

Credit: Star Trek: Resurgence (2023), Dramatic Labs, Steam

It’s unfortunate news for Star Trek fans everywhere, because Star Trek: Resurgence has been delisted after only three years.

Released back in May 2023, the narrative-driven adventure game had a short life even though it had positive reviews. Spotted on BlueSky by LewieP, the announcement was made on Steam. While many reports shared the news that the game is still up for grabs, this is no longer the case.

Oh man, Star Trek Resurgence delisted already on consoles, and getting pulled from Steam imminently store.steampowered.com/app/2653940/… This was one of the better Star Trek things in years. Really nailed the look/feel of TNG era, but isn't just reliant on nostalgia.



[image or embed] — LewieP (@lewiep.bsky.social) April 14, 2026 at 6:11 PM

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the game is no longer available on Steam. And according to LewieP, the game has already been delisted on consoles.

In a short explanation post on Steam, the developers said: “Our license to distribute Star Trek: Resurgence has come to an end, so the game will no longer be offered for sale. Existing customers can continue to access the game via their Steam Library.”

Star Trek: Resurgence Ship (2023), Dramatic Labs, Steam

“Thanks to everyone who was able to enjoy the game! LLAP!”

The game was created by former Telltale Games employees, and many found similarities from thoes games in this title. Set after the beloved Next Generation TV series, players control Commander Jara Rydek and Engineer Carter Diaz and see you bringing on board Ambassador Spock. Along with this classic character, players will also see Captain Riker as well.

According to LewieP, who spotted this announcement, he said the game felt “like watching an extended interactive version of the show, with branching story choices, and lots of conversation and problem solving.”

“It’s a must for anyone who has felt nuTrek hasn’t ever consistently hit the mark, or just has a fondness for classic Trek.”

Star Trek: Resurgence Spock (2023), Dramatic Labs, Steam

Some comments have questioned and given their ideas on why the game was suddenly pulled with little to no warning. One comment said, “It might be related to the upcoming merger between Paramount and WB.”

Gamespot notes that there was a physical release of this game, so there’s a possibility that you’ll find it second-hand, though the price will definitely start rising.