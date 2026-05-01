Video Games

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Releases October 6 with $160 Physical Collector’s Edition

Credit: Shade in Star Wars: Galactic Racer (2026), Fuse Games, Star Wars

The debut game from Fuse Games, featuring landspeeders and podracers, has a release date. Thanks to an announcement post on the official Star Wars page, it’s been revealed that Star Wars: Galactic Racer is releasing on October 6.

Fuse Games was set up in 2023 by a team of former Criterion leads. And recently, founder and CEO Matt Webster said that Lucasfilm helped them craft the racing machine.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer will release worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, and fans can already pre-order the game with three options. The Standard starts at $59.99.

Though the Deluxe Version is priced at $79.99, it includes exclusive vehicles, unique livery, arcade events, and even a player banner.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Versions (2026), Fuse Games, Star Wars

One version fans are eying is the Physical Collector’s Edition, which is $159.99. This edition comes with a physical copy, a model of the Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder, a physical banner, two pilot patches, an art book, and a custom slip cover and steel case.

But what is the game about? Players follow Shade, a “lone racer with a dream of glory and revenge.”

Shade Racing in Star Wars: Galactic Racer (2026), Fuse Games, Star Wars

“Your aim is to survive long enough to earn your shot at becoming an elite racing pilot,” Webster says. “Our races are high-stakes competitions where racers do everything they can to get to the front in the solo campaign and in our awesome multiplayer gameplay.”

Screenshots tease a variety of landscapes that players must navigate through, featuring exhilarating vehicles. According to the announcement post, “Racing has been in the DNA of Star Wars storytelling from the start.”

Skim Speeder in Star Wars: Galactic Racer (2026), Fuse Games, Star Wars

“When a team with such amazing racing chops like Fuse proposed a new expression of racing in a galaxy far, far away, it was a true no brainer decision,” VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games Douglas Reilly says. “One of the great things about Star Wars is that it can be a perfect fit for many genres and audiences. We are always looking for new and creative ways to revisit genres fans have enjoyed in the past and find unique expressions in the future.”

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