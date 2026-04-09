Video Games

Valve Files Hints at SteamGPT AI Customer Support Chatbot

Credit: SteamGPT AI Customer Support Google Images

AI isn’t slowing down on its presence in the gaming industry. And it seems like the next big name is taking their chances with artificial intelligence. At least according to the coding.

According to Valve files, the gaming platform seems to be working on a SteamGPT AI customer service chatbot. Apparently, the company plans on creating its own AI bot to help with customer issues and anti-cheat oversight. If it works out properly, this could be a huge win for gamers, as it could mean faster refunds and response time.

It seems that Valve is working on a "SteamGPT" feature that will apparently deal with Steam support issues and is somehow connected to Trust Score and CS2 anti-cheat? pic.twitter.com/a3MckicQf2 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) April 7, 2026

X user Gabe Follower posted about this on April 7, saying that the SteamGPT feature “will apparently deal with Steam support issues and is somehow connected to Trust Score and CS2 anti-cheat.”

It’s speculated that the AI chatbot will only handle common player problems, like cheating reports, game launch issues, refund questions, and other smaller requests. On bigger issues, the idea is that the AI will put in a ticket for a real person to help.

The user apparently found the mention of SteamGPT in recent Valve coding. Steam is one of the biggest gaming platforms, with over 60 million daily active users, according to Windows Central. With that being said, this could be a huge benefit or a huge frustration.

Under Gabe Follower’s post, some have commented their thoughts, with one of the highest liked comments saying, “Steam support was terrible for a decade. They finally fixed it by hiring real people. Now they’re replacing the real people.”

Steam Phone and Computer Google Images

AI has been a huge topic in the gaming industry, with many companies implementing it in their games in one way or another. However, players have consistently spoken out about their distaste for it. Gabe Newell, Valve’s president, spoke about his stance on AI last year, saying, “AI is essentially going to be a cheat code for people who want to take advantage of it.”

What does this mean for Steam users right now? While it’s not confirmed, CS2 players are taking notice of this. The game’s cheating problem has been a huge issue for a while, and there’s a history of Valve’s own anti-cheat making mistakes, banning legitimate players instead of actual cheaters. It’s hard to say if SteamGPT will actually be efficient in banning cheaters or if it’ll make matters worse.

Going back to Gabe Followers’ post, comments have shared their similar skepticism, with many saying, “Can only see this going poorly. Keep things human-to-human!” and another saying, “Great, now even bots can tell me I’m cheating.”