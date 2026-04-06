Video Games

Ex-Nintendo Sales Lead Says Switch 2 Prices Have to Increase

Credit: Nintendo Switch 2 Prices Have to Increase, Unsplash

The gaming industry is interesting these days. Consoles are becoming wildly more expensive, and older models are actually going up in price rather than down. And while PlayStation was the latest console to receive a price increase, it seems like Nintendo’s console is next.

Nintendo Switch 2, Unsplash

According to an ex-Nintendo sales lead, Switch 2 prices have to increase. For many, this isn’t a big shock, as prices have risen thanks to skyrocketing hardware costs driven by investment in AI data centers. However, Nintendo was adamant that they wouldn’t raise their prices. Nintendo did say they weren’t going to raise their prices.

Former Nintendo sales lead, Sean, spoke on the Kit & Krysta podcast to explain why he’s convinced the increase is “inevitable.”

“Unfortunately, I think eventually the hardware price is going to have to go up,” Sean explained, adding that the company is trying their best to mitigate the price increase as best as they can. Apparently, Nintendo’s upcoming change in digital game prices is their way of making the Switch 2 price increase “a little bit more palatable.”

“We’ve seen inflation being a problem for a while now. Tariffs are a more recent nuisance, but they’re not going away any time soon. The demand that AI is causing for chips is causing memory prices to go up, and within the past couple of weeks, we’ve had issues with oil prices going through the roof.”

Nintendo Switch 2 Digital Games Store, Unsplash

Sean continued, saying that “they may be able to put off raising hardware prices for a moment,” especially thanks to the production of Nintendo merch and other sales from products that aren’t hardware, but he warned fans that “it’s inevitable that they’re going to go up for the first time.”

While there is no confirmation, it would be a disappointment. Nintendo already released that they’re cutting back on the production of Switch 2 due to a lack of demand and sales. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 releases, including Pokémon Pokopia and Tomodachi Life, there might be an increase in sales, which could help prevent a Switch 2 price increase.