Video Games

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops Japanese Charts

Credit: Tomodachi Life Living the Dream Tops Charts (2026), Nintendo

If you’re looking for the next big Nintendo game, it’s surprisingly not Pokémon Pokopia. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tops Japanese charts, according to Famitsu’s weekly software and hardware sales. According to the report, the physical version of the life sim has sold 565,405 copies between its release on April 16 and April 19.

Tomodachi Life Living the Dream (2026), Nintendo

This caused Pokémon Pokopia to fall two spots to third place, selling 19096 units, while PS5’s version of Pragmata sat in second place with 36,470 sales. The Switch 2 version of Pragmata hasn’t even reached the list.

As for the hardware itself, it looks like the Switch 2 continues to dominate sales, sitting at 44,280 sold in Japan just last week, bringing the country’s lifetime total to 5.1 million. Still, the original Switch is a high number, sitting at 36.7 million.

If you haven’t heard of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, then it’s time to do your research. The adorable life sim follows various Mii characters, all created by you, who explore the island. Unlike other popular sim titles, like The Sims, your Miis have more autonomy. Meaning you’ll watch as they learn things about themselves and the world around them.

Which should they watch? Drop a 🟩 or a 🟪! pic.twitter.com/Ix1lnFObFU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2026

Why has the game hit number one? Not only is this a classic Nintendo game that’s full of quirky behaviors and interactions, but the game instantly became popular thanks to the demo. Players quickly realized there was little to no filter while interacting with Miis, creating hilarious encounters.

That, along with the freedom to create the perfect island of Miis and witness hilarious moments, makes the game the perfect cozy, chaotic, and wholesome game that you need to get.