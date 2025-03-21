AI Character Interaction Sandbox ‘MyRobot’ Kickstarter 391% Funded At $78,000, All Stretch Goals Reached

The robot is surprised about its new appearance in 'MyRobot' (2026), sgthale

MyRobot, an AI-driven waifu character interaction simulator, has finished its Kickstarter campaign, 391% above their funding goal with $78,000 in funding. The game hopes to raise the bar for AI character interaction, in a sandbox setting.

Asking for $20,000 via Kickstarter on February 8th, “sgthale” and his team made the bold claim, “Who likes Deep Character Simulator games? Nobody! Because they hardly exist!” He argued in the Kickstarter launch video that MyRobot would be “the first good character simulator that uses AI,” and that corporate-made games can’t make AI fun, unlike his team. The video also explained tongue in cheek that his team wasn’t like other developers; they were unemployed.

The team had previously made Viva Project (a free, open-source game in a similar vein). And the trio of developers “have experience in the AAA game scene and with Fortune 500 clients.”

“The game’s DEMO has been funded in large part by donations from the PATREON. However, we want MyRobot to be a fully funded complete Steam game to cover development costs and streamline its development,” sgthale explained. “Much of the game’s development till now has been a, ‘Mmh, what do we feel like implementing this week?’ Well, we want to put our foot down and draw lines around highly-polished gameplay goals.”

Players are tasked with building their robot companion limb by limb, finding others with special tools, and teaching it how to walk and use them. But, AI adds a way to interact with your robot. Attempting to go further than other AI companions, the robot will be supported by emotional states, 103 animations to help properly convey how its feeling, and plenty of customization options.

The Kickstarter also notes, “We provide players with the online AI services required for your character to think, respond, and feel! If you want complete gameplay privacy, you can host your own AI generators for your own private conversations! And if that doesn’t interest you, you can play the game entirely without AI!”

A robot projects a map of the local area onto the ground in MyRobot (2026), sgthale

MyRobot did well right out the gate, being 26% funded within five hours, and fully funded in 34 hours. The Kickstarter campaign then rocketed past all its stretch goals — beach and ice biomes, having multiple robots, mod support, and finally VR support at $60,000. That came some time after February 28th (20 days after launching the campaign).

Those who backed the game — depending on how much — got a free copy of the game, voice tokens (to generate voices for the robot), the game’s soundtrack, customized NPCs’ AI, designed animations and clothing for the robot, and were immortalized as an AI NPC.

The robot thanks the player for the fun ride in the midst of a glowing, masked caterpillar in MyRobot (2026), sgthale

Towards the end of the campaign, sgthale shared the development schedule. Starting with a pre-alpha this June (the core game), a second pre-alpha in September (featuring the beach, multiple robots, and mod support), and then a pre-release test sometime later in 2025 (with ice biomes and VR).

These would all be available to Kickstarter backers, followed by Patreon members. “The full Steam release will probably come some time after the last pre-release test. Possibly late December 2025 or early January 2026,” sgthale proposed.

A robot with rabbit ears believes they are Napoleon Bonaparte in MyRobot (2026), sgthale

On March 10th, MyRobot had finished funding, and raised $78,260 from 1,740 backers. The celebration update post focused more on what the team was going to do in the months leading to its January 2026 launch. “Guys, this is gonna be amazing. It’s so much fun already working on this game as a full-time job. Thanks again!” sgthale beamed.

Subsequent posts explained that AI Access keys had been sent out, and more were coming. The self-proclaimed “pirates who happen to like cute anime character simulators” are undoubtedly hard at work.

