Collector’s Edition Of French Indie RPG ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’ Sells Out As The Game Gears Up For A Live-Action Film

Gustave (Maxence Cazorla) and Lune (Estelle Darnault) stand before the monolith in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive

French indie JRPG-inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has managed to sell out its Collector’s Edition amid high demand. Despite being months from launch, the game has even secured a live-action film.

Maelle (Jennifer English) cuts down foes with blistering speed in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive

Announced back in June of last year, trailers for the game were drip-fed every few months up to October (including their tongue-in-cheek Baguette trailer). The final release date trailer was revealed earlier this month, followed by the Xbox Developer Direct on January 23rd.

Five days after that, developer Sandfall Interactive shared some amazing news about their debut game. “Expeditioners, never could we have imagined that we’d have sold out of our collector’s editions so early, nor did we know the demand for our physical editions would be so high,” Sandfall Interactive confessed.

The Collector’s Edition, sold out, on the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 official website

It may not only be the PlayStation 5 exclusive Collector’s Edition that has been selling like hotcakes.

“The outpouring of support has been wonderful, and we see your messages requesting restocks of certain editions, and availability in your regions or for particular consoles. Truthfully, getting these made was a monumental feat for us. We are so grateful to see that the demand was there, and that it exceeded our expectations,” Sandfall Interactive beamed.

“Though we will try our best to explore the options of restocking, we cannot promise it yet, and we hope you understand the limitations with this. With that said, we feel your support louder and clearer than ever. Thank you so much.”

The $149.99 Collector’s Edition — one of three special editions — is the one that contains everything and more. Fourteen DLC outfits, a collectible SteelBook, a 48-page hardcover artbook, and a hand-painted music box shaped like the game’s sinister monolith.

For comparison, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 costs $49.99 for the standard game, along with being available day one on Xbox Game Pass. A Digital Deluxe edition ($59.99) and the Lumière edition ($69.99) are also available. Even so, there are limitations on which countries the physical editions are being sold in.

The titular expedition explores strange lands in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive

It’s not just fans who have high hopes for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Variety reports that Sandfall Interactive is working with Story Kitchen to adapt the game into a live-action film. At this stage, only the producers are confirmed, with director and cast still being decided.

In a joint statement, Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg boasted, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of ‘Expedition 33‘ to the big screen. The game’s compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike.”

Maelle (Jennifer English) weighs up her next move in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive

Sandfall Interactive CEO and Creative Director Guillaume Broche added, “Partnering with Story Kitchen allows us to expand the universe of ‘Clair Obscur’ beyond the gaming realm. Their expertise in storytelling and passion for our vision make them the perfect team to translate our game into a captivating film.”

It should be further noted that Story Kitchen also had a hand in bringing the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy to the big screen, along with Tomb Raider on Netflix, and upcoming adaptions of Just Cause, Streets of Rage, and more.

Esquie (TBA) soars over the world map in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set in a world inspired by Belle-Époque-era France. For 67 years, the Paintress paints a number on a monolith, killing everyone above that age. Expeditions have been sent to slay the creature, with the number going down every year. The game is further inspired by JRPGs, with some modern flair.

Turn-based combat features action commands to deal more damage, or try to dodge and parry enemy attacks. Players can choose how each character plays with attribute points, skill trees to unlock, and passive effects to assign. The developers further praised their completely 3D navigable world map during the Xbox direct, with secrets tucked away in various corners.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches April 24th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

